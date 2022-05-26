2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Leaks Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Hyundai will launch the facelifted Venue with an updated design, features and might offer a diesel automatic variant too

Hyundai Venue is one of the best-selling sub-compact SUVs on sale in India. It contributes to around 18% to 20% of Hyundai’s sales in India. It is a well-rounded package both mechanically and in terms of space, features and creature comforts. But since competition has caught up, Hyundai is revising the Venue for the 2022 model year.

Venue is a global product by Hyundai and is also sold in the USA, Australia and many other markets. But Hyundai is expected to debut the Venue in India before the overseas markets, just like they did when it was first launched in 2019. Hyundai Venue is a B-segment SUV which is one of the hottest segments in India where competition is less forgiving.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Leaks

Select Hyundai dealerships are unofficially accepting bookings. Online bookings for the current model on Hyundai’s website have been halted. Dealers are also instructed to only accept bookings of select variants of pre-facelift Venue that they have in their inventory. Bookings for DCT and iMT variants of the pre-facelift model are kept on hold.

Ahead of official launch, 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift has leaked online, credit to Hum3D. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Faraz Khan for sharing the update. As can be seen in the images, it is the Turbo variant in a matte red colour that has been fully leaked. Front, rear, side as well as top view can be seen in the leaked Venue 2022 facelift photos.

Design and Specifications

Hyundai Venue facelift will get a radical new front fascia drawing inspiration from the global Tuscon model. The same design language is also expected to make it to the upcoming facelifted Creta. It gets a similar split headlight design as the outgoing model with sleek LED DRLs near the bonnet and squarish headlamp units below it. Fog lamps will be housed lower down in the front bumper.

Venue will also get slightly redesigned front and rear bumpers with faux skid plates. It also gets a new set of 16” wheels with a dual-tone finish. Tail-lights will be redesigned to look sleeker and broader. The tail-lights also get LED elements which make the SUV look more upmarket.

Mechanically, the car will remain unchanged. It gets two petrol engine options and a diesel engine option. Some competitors in the segment like Brezza, Magnite, Kiger, Urban Cruiser and Punch don’t offer a diesel engine.

The lower tier petrol motor is the 1.2L naturally aspirated Kappa unit making 82 bhp and 114 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The top-tier petrol motor is the 1.0L Kappa Turbo GDi unit making 118 bhp and 172 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, or a 7-speed DCT. The diesel motor is the 1.5L turbocharged U2 CRDi unit making 99 bhp and 240 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Facelifted Venue diesel variants are also expected to get a 6-speed torque converter like the Sonet.

Features and Pricing

Hyundai Venue facelifted will get a host of new features like Bose branded speakers, ventilated front seats, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system like on the Sonet, front parking sensors and a 360-degree parking camera system. The interiors are also expected to receive some minor tweaks like updated seat upholstery and different interior colour shades.

Hyundai is also expected to launch the N-Line variant of the Venue like the i20 hatchback. It will be powered by the same 1.0L turbo petrol engine and will get iMT and DCT transmission options. It will also get a few cosmetic updates both on the inside and outside to distinguish itself from the normal variants.

Facelifted Venue is expected to be priced from around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-sh) mark. Which will place it a tier above the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger. It will be launched in line with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, XUV 300 and the current best-selling car in the segment and in India, Tata Nexon.

1 of 8

Source