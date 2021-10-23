2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Spied Testing For First Time

Hyundai Venue was first launched in India back in May 2019 – It is now getting ready to get a mid life facelift

Hyundai is probably setting new standards in updating passenger cars. Their Creta SUV which was unveiled in 2019, is all set to get a facelift next month. That’s a little over 2 years. Usually the facelift / update for a car in auto industry arrives in about 4 years. Creta is not the only car from Hyundai which is getting fast-tracked facelift update. Venue is also getting one.

Launched in May 2019, Venue is one of the best-selling Hyundai car in India. Also known as mini Creta, total sales of Venue in India till date have been over 1.5 lakh units. Both Creta and Venue, have taken Hyundai SUV sales to a new high in the Indian auto industry. To keep the status quo, Hyundai is expected to launch facelifted Creta and Venue next year in India.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Spied

Interestingly, Venue was launched much before the Creta new gen. But when it comes to facelift, it is the Creta which will be getting it first. Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to make global debut next month at the 2021 GIIAS in Indonesia. Venue facelift on the other hand is expected to debut around mid 2022.

As is the case with most Hyundai cars, the first spy shots arrive from South Korea, their home country. Same is the case with 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift. It has now been spied, inside what looks like a parking lot. The images are credit to Auto Spy.

In the front, the new Venue facelift is expected to get a new grille. This will give it a new face, which will be more inclined towards Hyundai’s new design language that we have already seen on the Tucson, and will soon see on the Creta.

It gets LED projector headlight along with LED DRLs. Also spied are new alloys, likely to be of the same size as seen on the existing Venue. Overall dimensions of the facelifted Venue are expected to be left unchanged.

Front and rear bumpers will be revised to give it a revised look. Tail lights of then new Venue look different. Not only the shape, but also the LEDs have different pattern than the current Venue tail light. On the inside too, expect revised interiors with new fabric, updated touchscreen and instrument cluster.

2022 Hyundai Venue Engine Specs

Engine options are likely to remain same as current Venue. Existing Hyundai Venue gets its power via 3 engine options. The 1.2 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 83 hp power and 114 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The 1.5 liter, inline 4, diesel engine offers 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual.

Top of the line Venue gets the 1.0 liter turbocharged, in-line 3 petrol engine that is capable of 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque. It is offered with manual gearbox, iMT as well as DCT automatic option.

India has seen the launch of two new cars recently – MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700. Both these are offered with ADAS enabled autonomous features. Hyundai is known for offering feature-loaded cars in India. It is likely that Hyundai could offer these features on top-spec Creta and Venue in their facelifted avatars when they are launched next year.

