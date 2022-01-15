2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Vs Old Venue Compared Via Renders

Updates on the new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift are expected to be cosmetic in nature mostly

Hyundai will be updating its SUV lineup with a massive revamp in design which follows its current philosophy of “Sensuous Sportiness”. One of the first vehicles to borrow this philosophy is the new generation Tucson which made its global debut in late 2020.

Currently on sale in many international markets, the new-gen Tucson is expected to be heading towards Indian shores later this year. The Korean auto giant will also be providing major styling updates to Creta and Venue which are the company’s main players in the country in their respective segments.

Test mules of both the updated Creta and Venue have been spotted testing overseas on several occasions. Based on the leaked spy shots, a digital render of the facelifted Venue has been published on a Korean website which is expected to mirror the final production-spec model. The illustration shows a heavily redesigned front fascia with a completely new grille similar to the new-gen Tucson and facelifted Creta.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift vs Old

The designer has retained the split lighting setup upfront from the existing model which features projector LED headlamps in a rectangular cluster with an LED DRL to surround. Above the main cluster, the signature eyebrow LED turn signals are mounted which gives a clean look to the front face. In addition, the front bumper gets a wider air intake and a more prominent faux skid plate.

Side profile of the facelifted Venue is expected to be clean and understated as shown in this digital render. The only significant update could be new alloy wheel designs. Other highlights include black cladding on door sills and wheel arches, chrome lining on window sills and roof rails. The rear end in this illustration has been subjected to a major update with a completely redesigned tail lamp setup.

2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to feature a pair of wraparound LED taillamps which will be connected to each other by a thick LED light bar across the width of the tailgate. The Hyundai badge is positioned in the middle with bold VENUE lettering. The rear bumper has also been reprofiled with a new fog lamp housing. Further, the reversing light and rear fog lamp are now placed in separate clusters.

Interiors & Powertrain Options

Interiors of the new Venue have been kept under wraps in this digital render but we don’t expect any major changes inside the cabin of the subcompact SUV. It might feature a revised dashboard design, a new upholstery design, new materials for the cabin and there could be some new features as well.

Powering 2022 Venue will be the same engine options with similar power and torque outputs. This includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill. Transmission duties will be handled by multiple gearbox options including a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic.