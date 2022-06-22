2022 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition Render – Inspired By Creta

Hyundai Venue is one of the most premium and feature-rich cars in the segment

Hyundai Venue has just been launched and looking at the car with all its premium features and creature comforts, we expect it to take a good fight to the segment leader Tata Nexon, which is also the highest-selling SUV of all segments in India.

The South Korean automaker is betting big on Venue to compete with the Nexon and upcoming Brezza. To market their new Venue, Hyundai is using their tried and tested route – showing the car that it is loaded with features; unlike Nexon, which relies on being the safest car in segment. To further boost sales, Hyundai is also expected to launch CNG and N-Line options too. In addition to that, we can also see a Knight edition of the new Venue in the future.

2022 Hyundai Venue Knight Edition

This trend was first started by Tata Motors who introduced Dark Edition for Nexon, Altroz, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari. This was soon followed by Jeep introducing Night Eagle Edition for Compass. Hyundai soon jumped on the bandwagon too by launching Knight Edition of Creta. Recently, SRK designs took a free hand by imagining what a Knight Edition of Venue might look like. They followed Hyundai’s baseline strategy for Creta Knight Edition and imparted it on the newly launched Venue.

The result is quite pleasing as it feels exactly like what Hyundai would have done to Venue. It gets completely blacked out on the outside with red inserts subtly adorning the grille and bumpers. We can also see some red inserts on ORVMs.

The render only shows exteriors. But if Hyundai does launch a Knight Edition for the newly launched Venue, we can expect to see some red inserts on the inside too. For starters, it would get red inserts on AC vent surrounds, red inserts on dash, door trims and a few places more. We can also expect red stitching on the seats and seat-belts too.

Specs & Features

The new Venue stays mechanically identical to the model it is replacing. It is powered by 2 petrol engines and a diesel and gets manual, iMT and DCT options to choose from depending on the variants. The petrol engines are 1.2L NA engine making 82 bhp and 114 Nm mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and 1.0L turbo engine making 118 bhp and 172 Nm mated to either an 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The diesel gets a 1.5L engine making 100 bhp and 240 Nm and is only mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Hyundai has loaded the new Venue with features. It got an air purifier, sunroof, touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, climate control and connected car features. But with the update, Hyundai has introduced some segment-first features like reclining rear seat, electrically adjustable driver seat, fully digital instrument cluster and Alexa integration with home-to-car connectivity model.

Even though it is feature loaded, it still doesn’t get ventilated front seats which is a boon to hot and humid India. It is available in its cousin Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition. It is launched starting from Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-sh) for base E 1.2L petrol MT and goes all the way till Rs. 12.72 (ex-sh) for SX (O) 1.0L Turbo DCT Dual Tone. It competes with segment leader Tata Nexon, upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza, upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet. If launched, Hyundai Venue Knight Edition will be offered with top variants.