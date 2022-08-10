2022 Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Launch Price Rs 24.44 L

Similar to other special editions of Compass launched in the past, only a limited number of 5th Anniversary Edition will be offered

Five years back on July 31, 2017, Jeep had launched its Compass SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 14.95 lakh. Over the years, the company has built a niche fan following and added more products to its portfolio. Apart from Compass, it has Wrangler and Meridian SUVs on offer. Later this year, new-gen Grand Cherokee will also be launched in India.

To celebrate five successful years of its primary volume generator, Jeep has launched a special 5th Anniversary Edition of Compass. It gets styling updates across exteriors and interiors. Engine and other internals will be largely the same as available with standard model.

Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition features

One of the distinctive features of Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition will be a new ‘5th Anniversary’ logo. Loaded with advanced safety and technology features the special-edition Jeep Compass offers Satin Granite Crystal Lower Fascia, body-coloured claddings, accent colour roof rails, 18-inch granite crystal finish alloy wheels and the commemorative 5th Anniversary badging amongst other elements.

The approach could be similar to what Jeep has used in the past for its other special edition SUVs. For example, Compass Night Eagle Edition that was launched earlier this year in April, had received glossy black treatment across multiple parts such as grille, fog lamp housing, roof rails, alloy wheels, ORVMs, etc.

– 18-inch alloy wheels with Granite Crystal finish

– 5th Anniversary commemorative badge

– Leather seats with Light Tungsten accent stitching

– Automatic dim rearview interior mirror

– Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal interior accents, black headliner

– Outside mirrors with neutral gray accent badging and new gloss black grille with neutral grey ring

– Body color/satin granite crystal lower front fascia with Body color fender flares

– Black day light opening moldings, body colored sill molding & claddings

– Accent color roof rails

With the updates, Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition is expected to be offered at slightly premium price. Compass range starts with Sport trim, which is available at Rs 18.39 lakh. Top-spec trim is Model-S, which retails at Rs 26.14 lakh. Other trims of Compass on offer are Night Eagle, Longitude and Limited. Compass takes on rivals like XUV700, Harrier, Hector, Alcazar and Safari.

Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition specs

Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary edition will be offered with two engine options, the 1.4-litre Multiair petrol (7 speed DDCT AT) and the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel (6 Speed MT) in 4X2 configuration and the top-of-the-line 4X4 configuration in 2.0- litre Multijet diesel (9 Speed AT) with Selc-Terrain.

The petrol motor churns out 163 hp of max power at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 2,500-4,000 rpm. Transmission options include 6MT and 7DDCT. Petrol variants get only 4×2 drive option. Compass 2.0-litre diesel motor makes 170 hp at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. Transmission options include 6MT and 9AT. 4×4 option is offered with 9AT variants.

Safety kit onboard Jeep Compass includes electronic parking brake, adaptive brake light, traction control system, electronic stability control, electronic roll mitigation, front / side / curtain airbags, hill start assist, reverse parking sensors and camera, 360 degree surround view monitor and tire pressure monitoring system.

2022 Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition Prices start from Rs 24.44 lakh for the diesel MT 4×2 variant and go all the way to Rs 28.24 lakh for diesel AT 4×4 variant. Petrol version is offered exclusively with DCT and is priced at Rs 25.24 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Mr Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, “The Jeep Compass is an iconic SUV that has and continues to encourage adventure and off-roading in the hearts of many Indians. This is evidenced by the many distinctive awards and honours the Jeep Compass has bagged for its design, efficiency, capability and reliability since its debut here in 2017. The Jeep Compass has firmly established itself as the leading premium compact SUVs in the country and an aspiration for all SUV buyers. The anniversary edition is our celebratory offering that combines the capable Jeep Compass in a unique appearance, with loads of safety and technology features at a great value.”