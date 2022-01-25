2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Debut – KTM 250 ADV Rival

Versys-X 250 2022 model is being offered at a starting retail price of 726,000 Yen in Japan, which is approximately INR 4.73 lakh

Smallest capacity Versys in Kawasaki’s portfolio, Versys-X 250 adventure motorcycle is offered in select countries such as Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The updated 2022 model goes on sale in its home market first. It could be followed by launch in other Asian markets.

2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 key updates

Updated Versys-X 250 packs in both cosmetic and functional updates. Two new colour options are available, one of which is Candy Lime Green with Metallic Flat Spark Black. This is essentially an all-black theme with contrasting green bits, as can be seen on the fuel tank and side panels.

Second colour option is Metallic Ocean Blue with Pearl Robotic White. This theme utilizes a tri-shade combo of blue, white and black. This is not as vibrant and actually comes across as a bit noisy in comparison to the green-black colour option.

Touring capabilities have been improved with the addition of metal panniers on both sides. These are 17-litre units each. More stuff can be mounted on the rear carrier that has four luggage hooks. Another key update is engine guard, which will be useful in mild off-road environments. It is to note that Versys-X 250 is a road-biased machine and not meant for extreme off-roading.

In terms of convenience, the bike gets a power socket and centre stand. Apart from these, there are no other changes to 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250.

2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 engine and specs

Engine is the same 248cc unit as that of outgoing model. It generates 33 ps of max power at 11,500 rpm and 21 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to deliver linear response throughout low and middle rev range and powerful acceleration at high revs.

The bike is equipped with assist and slipper clutch that offers multiple benefits. The clutch feels light, reducing rider fatigue whereas slipper works to avoid slipping and hopping of rear tyre.

Kawasaki Versys-X 250 utilizes a high-rigidity backbone frame, integrated with telescopic front forks and gas-filled type preload adjustable monoshock unit at rear. The bike runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, shod with block-pattern tyres. Braking duties are performed by 290 mm and 220 mm petal discs at front and rear, respectively.

It is unlikely that Versys-X 250 will be launched in India. The bike’s premium pricing could limit its potential in this segment. In case it does make it to our shores, Versys-X 250 will take on rivals like Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan or even the KTM 250 ADV.

For Indian market, Kawasaki is working on other products such as Z650 RS classic roadster. This bike has already been spotted on road tests here. It borrows much of its styling from its larger sibling Z900 RS. It is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 6.50 – 7.0 lakh (ex-showroom).