2022 Kia MPV LED Lights Spied – Maruti Ertiga XL6 Rival

The new Kia MPV will borrow the ‘Tiger nose’ grille and other sharp styling features from the Sonet

Kia has seen immense success in India. It currently sells the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival and has emerged the 4th largest OEM in the country. It is also the fastest automotive OEM to achieve 3 lakh sales in the history of Indian auto industry.

Betting on this outstanding performance, the company has now lined up a new MPV for launch in India. This all new MPV will have a three row layout and will be offered in multiple engine and gearbox options with launch date set for some time in Q1 2022. Spy shots have emerged online (thanks to automotive enthusiast Rohit Raj), drawing attention to some of its onboard features.

Kia MPV Features

The new Kia MPV, codenamed ‘KY’ as on date, will share its platform with the Sonet. It is expected to measure around 4.5 meters in length. Spy shots reveal wrap around headlamps with LED DRLs, a tiger Nose front grille and several chrome accents to enhance its premium appeal. The new MPV will sit on 17 inch dual tone alloys.

The interiors will be offered in choice 6 or 7 seater layout. It will be spacious with sufficient head and leg room. It could come in with even more features as compared to that seen on the Sonet and Seltos. These could include a 360 degree camera, head up display unit, air purifier, sunroof, ventilated seating for driver and co-passenger, ambient lighting and connected car technology.

It will also receive cruise control, power windows and a host of safety equipment with multiple airbags and blind spot monitor, etc. The higher variants of the new Kia MPV will get a UVO Connect platform offering 57 smart features.

2022 Kia MPV engine and gearbox

Expect the Kia MPV to be presented with petrol and diesel engines and multiple gearbox options. These could include a 2.0 liter petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engine. These are the same options on offer with the Hyundai Alcazar SUV.

The Kia ‘KY’ MPV is an “India strategic” model, but will not be limited for sale in India. It will also be exported, like the Seltos and Sonet. Kia KY MPV will be produced at the company’s plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh which has annual production capacity of 3 lakh units.

Once launched, the Kia KY MPV will be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga XL6. Higher variants could also attract customers form Toyota Innova. In its production ready format, it will carry a new nameplate, which is expected to be revealed closer to launch.

