2022 Kia Seltos Facelift SUV Spied Testing – Launch Exp. Next Year

2022 Kia Seltos facelift is expected to receive cosmetic updates on its exterior mostly concentrated on the front and rear ends

Kia made a thunderous entry to the Indian market with Seltos in 2019 and the vehicle remains one of the highest-selling SUVs in its segment along with its cousin Hyundai Creta. After making its global debut in June 2019, the current Seltos officially entered the Indian market a couple of months later.

It now appears that the Korean carmaker is gearing up to develop a mid-cycle facelift for the mid-size SUV. Needless to say, the compact C-segment has seen an influx of new SUVs in recent times. The Korean siblings have been challenged by new arrivals such as Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

The segment will also see stiff competition from new models in the coming future such as the jointly developed SUV from Maruti and Toyota. Hence, it is of utmost importance for OEMs to continually update their products. Coming back to Seltos, the first spy shots of the facelifted SUV have been leaked online. Test mules of 2022 Kia Seltos facelift have been spotted testing in South Korea.

2022 Kia Seltos facelift- Styling Updates

The updates on the upcoming model are expected to be predominantly cosmetic in nature. The entire test prototype seen in the latest spy shots has been wrapped under a partial camouflage. Most of the exterior updates appear to be concentrated on the front end of the SUV. Therefore, the facelifted Seltos might receive a redesigned front fascia.

Despite being heavily camouflaged at front, we get a sneak peek into the updated headlamp cluster which also includes new LED DRLs. Apart from the updated lighting setup, the upcoming iteration of Seltos seems to feature a new grille, a reprofiled front bumper and new fog lamp housings. Further, the new Seltos could follow the brand’s latest design philosophy of “Opposites United”, already seen on Carens.

2022 Seltos could also flaunt a new rear end design with revised L-shaped LED taillamps and a new rear bumper. No notable change has been witnessed on the profile of the SUV as Kia has maintained the boxy crossover silhouette of the current Seltos. Since it is in its early stages of development, more changes can be observed in the final production-spec model of Seltos facelift.

Expected Powertrain Options

In all likelihood, the Korean carmaker will offer the same set of powertrain options as the current model. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol mill. Transmission options in the lineup will include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, a CVT, a 6-speed iMT clutchless manual and a 7-speed DCT.

Interestingly, even Hyundai has recently unveiled a facelifted model of Creta which shares its DNA with Seltos. However, unlike its cousin, updates on the new Seltos are not expected to be as comprehensive. More details regarding the 2022 Seltos facelift are awaited in coming months.

