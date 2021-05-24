2022 Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition Launch Confirmed For USA

In India, the updated 2021 Kia Seltos is offered at a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.65 lakh (both prices ex-showroom)

Kia recently updated Seltos in India with minor feature additions and a rejigged lineup. The South Korean carmaker also introduced its new brand campaign which was signified by a new Kia logo on both the updated Setlos and Sonet. Now, the company has introduced an updated lineup of Seltos in the USA as well.

The updates, as usual, include a new logo and a few new features added to its equipment. In another report, it is being speculated that Kia might also introduce a premium Nightfall Edition of the mid-size crossover. Although complete details of this trim aren’t yet available, it is expected to sit on the top-end spectrum of Seltos lineup in the US market.

Updated Exterior Styling & Features

The report describes what differences we can expect on the exterior and interior of the Nightfall Edition of Seltos. Although there are no official images of the upcoming variant, the Nightfall Edition is expected to feature some variations in order to distinguish itself from the rest of the lineup.

On the exterior, a dark theme with blacked-out radiator grille, black roof rails, black side sills and 18-inch matte black alloy wheels. In terms of features, Nightfall Edition of Seltos will include tech gizmos such as lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and more which will be offered as standard safety equipment.

For reference, these advanced safety features aren’t offered as standard in the entry-level trims of Seltos in the US. Other features likely to be offered include automatic climate control, ventilated leather seats, an adjustable steering wheel, power windows and probably an all-black interior theme to complement the exterior. It will also flaunt the new Kia logo on the front grille and tailgate.

Engine, Transmission on offer

As far as specifications are concerned, the new trim will be available with a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This powertrain returns an output of 175 bhp. The other engine option offered with Seltos in the US includes a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 146 horses.

Nightfall Edition of Seltos is expected to cost $27,865 (approx. INR 20.3 lakh) which makes it the most affordable variant with the 1.6-litre turbo petrol mill in combination with the 7-speed DCT. This model is $1,100 (equivalent to INR 80,200) more expensive than the outgoing S Turbo trim which was earlier the most affordable variant featuring the engine-gearbox combination mentioned above.

Inda-spec Seltos Engine, Transmission options

In India, Seltos is offered three engine options- 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual as standard across the range with the options of a 6-speed automatic, 7-speed DCT and a newly added 6-speed iMT gearbox.

