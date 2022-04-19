2022 Kia Seltos X-Line Facelift Spied Testing With New Alloys

2022 Kia Seltos facelift is likely to make its global debut in July this year with a launch in India expected in the following months

Kia Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs today. Launched in India back in August 2019, the compact C-segment SUV has been able to generate impressive sales volume in the mass market. It is slated to receive a mid-cycle facelift later this year. Test mules of the updated Seltos have already been spotted on a few occasions in the recent past.

Another set of spy images of the 2022 Seltos facelift has surfaced on the internet which has been spotted in South Korea. The test mule seen in the images is wrapped underneath a camouflage. According to a local Korean website, the prototype spotted belongs to the X-Line range.

2022 Kia Seltos Facelift X-Line

The test mule spied looks very similar to the current Seltos with the only noticeable variation being new star-shaped, dual-tone alloy wheel designs. The machine-cut alloy wheels appear to be 17-inch units. The X-Line trim of Seltos currently sits on top of the standard range of the SUV with a completely dark exterior paint with a factory-fitted matte finish.

However, the dark grey paint seen in the current India-spec model is not seen in the latest test mule. In fact, the latest spy images show a testing unit of Seltos with white paint. Other exterior updates expected to be incorporated are revised LED headlights, new taillights and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. The upcoming iteration of updated Seltos is likely to be in line with the Korean brand’s latest design philosophy- “Opposites United”.

Interior & Feature Updates

Apart from exterior styling updates, Seltos facelift is also expected to boast significant changes to its interiors. These could include a new dashboard layout and seat upholstery along with new features. The upcoming Seltos could benefit from a panoramic sunroof for the top-spec trim whereas mid-spec variants are expected to be equipped with a single-pane electric sunroof.

Another major addition to the equipment of Seltos will be Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which would include safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane changing assist, automatic emergency braking, etc. Safety features of Seltos recently received a boost with standard features like tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), rear disc brakes, four airbags and more.

Engine, Transmission Options

Kia is expected to offer the same set of engine options in India as the current model. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol mill. A 6-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard across the range with options for automatic transmissions including a 6-speed torque converter, a CVT and a 7-speed DCT.

There will also be a 6-speed clutchless iMT gearbox available with the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel mills. The X-Line variants of Seltos will be available with automatic variants of 1.5-litre oil burner and 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit.