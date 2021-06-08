2022 Kia Sportage Debuts With New Interiors And Exteriors

The fifth-gen Kia Sportage is likely to go on sale in international markets from September although there are no signs of an India launch at the moment

After being teased on the internet last week, Kia has finally revealed the new generation Sportage SUV in its full production-spec form. The new fifth-gen model of the mid-size SUV completely overhauls its predecessor in terms of design both inside and outside. For the first time in its 28-year life cycle, Kia will offer different versions of Sportage specific to market regions.

New Design Philosophy

The South Korean automaker will offer Europe-, North America- and ASEAN-spec models of Sportage, although visually, all models will be closely related to each other as the model revealed now. For instance, a bespoke chassis tune and subtle cosmetic tweaks will provide distinction to the European model which has been built exclusively in Kia’s manufacturing facility in Slovakia.

Sportage adopts Kia’s latest international design philosophy- ‘Opposites United’ at its core which made its debut with the brand’s upcoming flagship electric car EV6. Design principles of this philosophy will influence all upcoming Kia models in future which will share the same basic DNA.

The design of the new Sportage is a result of a collaborative effort between Kia’s research centres in Korea, Germany, China and the USA. It is based on the same N3 platform which underpins Kia K5 and Hyundai Tucson SUVs.

Exterior Styling

Starting with its exterior design, the front end is completely redesigned with the only familiarity being a black tiger-nose grille which is flanked by new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs on each side. Further, the front end features striking new LED headlights while fog lights are placed below them on both sides. From the sides, the profile of the new-gen Sportage looks large thanks to a massive greenhouse which should make for a bright cabin inside.

The roof slopes down towards the C-pillar with a raked-up rear quarter glass while wing mirrors are now placed on the doors giving it a more aerodynamic appeal. For the first time, Sportage has received a contrasting black roof with a chrome beltline.

The SUV retains its crossover stance but has evolved into a sportier version leaning more towards a performance-oriented figure thanks to a new rear spoiler. The rear end of the SUV features a conclave tailgate, a pair of C-shaped taillights with inverted LED DRLs and a redesigned faux skid plate.

Cabin / Interiors

Inside the cabin, the new-gen Sportage adopts a minimalist design approach with the primary highlight being a large curved display that houses an infotainment system and instrument cluster. The screen is flanked by air-con vents on each side with gloss back bezels around it. Further, gloss black treatment is provided at centre console. The dual-tone interior theme of black and beige accentuate the SUV’s premium appeal. In addition, the cabin is filled with soft-touch materials on the dash and side door panels.

The new Sportage is expected to be launched in Europe in September this year. Kia is also working on a more premium X-Line variant of the new SUV which is expected to feature a rugged appeal with aggressive bumpers, side sill and a curved roof rack.

Although exact details have not yet been revealed, the new Sportage is expected to offer a plethora of engine options which include both IC engines- petrol and diesel; and hybrid powertrains. Most of them are likely to be borrowed from its cousin Tucson.