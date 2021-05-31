2022 Kia Sportage SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

While the new-gen Kia Sportage is based on Hyundai Tucson, its overall design is said to be based on the brand’s flagship electric SUV – EV6

Kia has teased its upcoming new generation model of Sportage which is considered to be the company’s most popular SUV across its international lineup. The upcoming fifth generation model is slated to make its global debut in South Korea on 8 June this year before it goes on sale in various countries.

For the first time, Kia will be launching different versions of Sportage specific to markets in which it is retailed. This will include a dedicated European-spec model which will be unveiled in September this year. The teasers suggest what changes one could expect on its exterior and interior styling.

EV6-inspired Exterior Design

The new-gen Sportage is based on Kia’s brand new design identity “Opposites United”. The first set of teasers reveals the new boomerang-shaped LED DRLs across the bonnet to the front bumper to form a sliding nose. The front face is dominated by a 3D-style massive black tiger-nose grille flanked by striking LED headlights on each side. The headlight cluster design is also expected to be redesigned. Moving on to its side profile, the roof slopes down towards the C-pillar with a raked-up rear quarter glass.

The wing mirrors are now placed on the doors giving it a more aerodynamic look while a strong shoulder line and a subtle roof spoiler add to the car’s sporty appeal. The images also shed some light on the rear end of the upcoming SUV which gets a pair of C-shaped taillights with inverted LED DRLs.

The taillamps are connected by a bar of LED lighting running across the width of the tailgate. Kia claims that most of the design elements of Sportage have been inspired by the brand’s new flagship electric SUV- EV6.

Relaid Interiors

We also get a sneak peek into the cabin of the new-gen Sportage which also borrows design cues from EV6. The biggest highlight being a single piece of curved dual-screen dashboard housing the infotainment display as well as the instrument cluster.

It is flanked by air-shaped air-con vents on each side. Additional AC vents along with physical buttons and knobs (probably for auto climate control) are placed below the screen. A multi-functional three-spoke steering wheel flaunts the new Kia brand logo.

Expected Engine, Gearbox Options

As far as powertrain is concerned, Kia hasn’t yet revealed the engine options on offer. However, given that Sportage is based on the same platform as the new Hyundai Tucson, it is quite likely that the former will also borrow the latter’s engines and gearboxes. This includes a plethora of both petrol and diesel engine options. The oil burner options would be offered with 1.5-litre or 2.0-litre CRDI mills. The petrol options would include 1.6-litre turbo, 2.0-litre turbo and 2.5-litre naturally aspirated mills.

A 48V mild-hybrid, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid versions of the SUV are also expected to join the lineup at some stage. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the options of a 6-speed iMT, a six- or eight-speed automatic along with six- or seven-speed DCT. As of now, there has been no word from Kia regarding the launch of the new-gen Sportage in India.