2022 KTM 250 Adventure Launch Price Rs 2.35 L – Blue And Orange

The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is now available in two new colours of KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue

KTM had announced the new 2022 edition of the 250 Adventure late last year. It has now been launched in India. It is priced at Rs 2.35 lakh, ex-sh. Bookings open at all company showrooms across the country. The company is also offering buyers the option of an installment scheme with easy financing options starting with EMIs at Rs 6,300.

The KTM 250 ADV, first launched in November 2020, has been adding decent numbers to company sales. The motorcycle now gets two new colour schemes of KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue.

2022 KTM 250 Adventure Details

KTM 250 Adventure is built for multiple terrains. Its design pays special attention to ergonomics and comfort and is built on the same platform as the KTM 390 ADV. Its design is inspired by the Dakar Racer KRM 450 Rally with a light weight, highly stable trellis frame and bolt on sub-frame.

Dimensions stand at 2,154mm length, 900mm width, 1,263mm height with a wheelbase of 1,430mm. It gets ground clearance of 200mm, dry weight of 156 kgs and a fuel tank of 14.5 liter capacity offering over 400 km range. It has a wheelbase of 1430 (+/-15.5 mm) and 26.5 degrees steering rake angle – that give the biker better control when taking on the toughest of terrain.

KTM 250 ADV gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Alloys have been made more robust, and comes with 10 spokes. It also receives segment leading suspension travel and race inspired features bring in the right balance of flexibility and stiffness.

On board ergonomics also gets more adventure oriented with the rider’s seat being narrow in the front for enhanced grip and movement, high end tapered steel handlebars offering better control and a high windshield to deflect the wind. The windshield can be adjusted to a lower or higher position depending in rider’s height and needs while foot pegs are ergonomically positioned for a comfortable ride posture.

KTM 250 Adventure – Engine Specs

KTM 250 Adventure gets an engine that offers class leading performance. This 248cc, DOHC, 4 valve, single cylinder engine, with BOSCH electronic fuel injection along with DELL’ORTO 38 mm throttle body system, puts out 29.5 hp peak power and 24 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is mated to a 6 speed gearbox. The 250 ADV comes in advanced Power Assist Slipper Clutch for a smoother and jerk free ride, while hardware consists of 43 mm WP Apex inverted forks with 170 mm travel with WP Apex mono-shock with 10 step preload adjustment. Braking is via BYBRE 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with Bosch 9.1 MB 2-channel ABS. The all-new Benelli TRK 251 recently launched in India at Rs 2.51 lakh, is a direct rival to KTM 250 Adventure.