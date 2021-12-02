2022 KTM 390 Adventure, 250 ADV Debuts – New Updates, Colours

KTM has given the first update to their 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure – Two years after they made global debut

KTM unveiled their 390 Adventure back at the 2019 EICMA. Just a few months before the world grappled into the claws of Covid-19 pandemic. India was one of the first country in the world where this new motorcycle was launched, in Jan 2020. Later in Nov 2020, India also got the 250 Adventure motorcycle.

Both these motorcycles, like the Duke and RC siblings, are made by Bajaj Auto at their plant near Pune in Maharashtra. From here, these motorcycles are not only made for local demand, but also for exports. Despite of spending most of its time under the existence of the corona virus, KTM has managed to give an update to the two motorcycles.

Ever since launch, demand for the KTM 390 ADV has been high. Like others, KTM too has been struggling to meet demand, largely due to shortage of parts. In Sep 2021, KTM 390 (RC + Duke + ADV) sales stood at 373 units in India, while 893 units were exported. In Oct, domestic sales increased to 1,171 units while exports were at 1,154 units.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure – Updates

With the global automotive parts shortage expected to end in the coming months, KTM has given an update to their adventure motorcycles. Updates have been dished out for 1290 Super Adventure S, 1290 Super Adventure R, 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure.

Speaking about the updates on board the 2022 390 ADV, KTM says that the motorcycle now comes with a more free-roaming spirit of adventure. Apart from getting fresh look with new colour options, its electronic features have also been amplified. Features added on 390 ADV for 2022 include two new traction control modes – Street and Offroad. These new modes will automatically adjust degree of rear wheel slip, helping rider to better control in loose or wet terrain.

Many KTM 390 Adv owners had complained that in the event of a brief stall or fall during off-roading, the traction control system used to reset. This made it difficult for riders, as they had to again dial back the old settings and that too during an ongoing off-road session. This has now been fixed. KTM says that the updated 2022 390 Adventure will allow riders to continue with the Offroad traction mode in the event of brief stall or fall.

Another change delivered to the 390 Adventure, are its alloys. Instead of 12 spokes seen on the current motorcycle, the new 2022 models will come with 10 spokes. KTM says this increases the stiffness and the resistance for the rims, making them even more durable on tough terrains. Two new colour options have been – Black with Orange accents and Orange with Blue accents. The blue is the same shade which is seen on the new gen RC 390.

2022 KTM 250 Adventure – Updates

Like the KTM 390 ADV, the 250 ADV has also been updated to the new alloys. It now gets 10 spokes, instead of the 12 spokes in current model. Colours have also been updated. Two colours on offer are – Orange with White accents, Blue with White accents.

There have been no change made to the engine specs. Both 2022 KTM 390 ADV and 250 ADV continue to be powered by the same engine as current one. 390 ADV is powered by a single cylinder 373cc motor, delivering 43.5 PS power and 37 Nm torque. 250 ADV is powered by 248cc motor delivering 30 PS power and 24 Nm torque.

Remaining list of features continues to be the same for both motorcycles as before. This includes LED headlight, LED taillight, digital instrument cluster with bluetooth capabilities, dual ABS, quick shifter, etc.