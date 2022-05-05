2022 KTM 390 Adventure Launch Price Rs 3.28 L – EMI From 7k

KTM 390 Adventure continues to rival other adventure bikes such as Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS and Yezdi Adventure

KTM has launched the updated 390 Adventure for the year 2022 in India. The latest iteration of the ADV made its debut in the US market earlier in January this year. The motorcycle undergoes a few yet significant updates. Priced at Rs 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the adventure tourer has received some aesthetic as well as functional upgrades. KTM is also offering attractive finance offers, with EMI starting from Rs 6,999 per month.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure: Styling Updates

Starting with aesthetics, visual updates on the new 390 Adventure are in line with the Dakar winning KTM FACTORY RALLY machines. In terms of overall design, the 2022 KTM 390 ADV is more or less similar to the current model flaunting the same rugged styling adventure bikes are associated with.

The most noticeable styling update is the addition of two new paint schemes- a grey/black scheme and a blue scheme, both offered with orange accents and body graphics. Both these colour options are inspired by larger models in the KTM lineup, for instance, Adventure 890.

The updated adventure tourer gets new tank shrouds and rear side panels which are slightly wider than the saddle. This ensures better control to the rider and also reduces wear and tear. Headlamp bezel of the new 390 ADV has been reduced to make the front end slightly lighter. Along with this, shape of the fuel tank has also been optimised to ensure freedom of the rider’s movement and control.

Features on offer

Other than this, styling of 390 Adventure remains unchanged. It gets the same split headlamp setup, a front visor, a raised tail section, a chunky underbelly bash plate and split-style seats. The Austrian bikemaker also hasn’t made any significant updates to the equipment with features like all-LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen and a standard 12V charging port included in the package.

It is also equipped with a fully coloured TFT instrument display which is enabled with smartphone connectivity and optional turn-by-turn navigation. KTM, however, has updated the traction control (TC) system which now features two modes- Street and Off-road. The former offers normal intervention while Off-road mode allows some amount of rear wheel slip before kicking in.

Hardware & Powertrain Specs

Some changes have been made to the hardware configurations of the bike too. The most prominent update is the employment of new cast aluminium wheels which get five spokes instead of six. As a result, the wheels are now more resistant to impact and also add to the stiffness of the bike. No changes have been made to either the suspension or braking setup featuring non-adjustable inverted front forks, a WP Apex rear mono-shock and single disc brakes at both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS with off-road mode.

Powertrain department of the new 390 Adventure also remains intact with the adventure tourer drawing its power from a familiar 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. This engine pumps out 42.3 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed gearbox which comes with a standard bi-directional quick-shifter.