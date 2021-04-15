2022 KTM Duke 250, Duke 125 Spied Testing – New Details Revealed

KTM currently retails Duke 125 and Duke 250 in India at a price of Rs 1.51 lakh and Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

KTM is aggressively working towards revamping its current portfolio of products, especially the ones in the lower end of the spectrum. The lower end of KTM’s lineup (up to 400cc) has a sizeable market share in developing countries such as India. While we already know about KTM’s plan of bringing a new generation model of RC 390, it is certainly not the only which will receive a major upgrade in the near future.

The Austrian bikemaker is also developing a new generation model of its entry-level Duke 125 along with its quarter-litre sibling Duke 250. Test prototypes of both models were recently spotted somewhere in Europe. Both motorcycles received their latest updates last year with emission standards upgraded to BS6 and Euro-5 norms.

The company also took this opportunity to provide the bikes with a few aesthetic updates. However, going by the images it looks as if the upgrades this time around will be sufficiently more prominent.

For starters, it appears both motorcycles have ditched the looks of Duke 390 and worn bodywork of their own. Along with new styling elements, the bikes have incorporated some major changes under their skin in the form of chassis and powertrain updates.

Duke 125 Redesigned Style

Starting with the smallest member of Duke family, KTM 125 flaunts the same two-piece frame configuration however the Trellis frame construction is visibly different with additional crossbeams making it more robust. In addition, the subframe looks much longer than the current version. It also gets a new swingarm with a new support brace that arches up and over the chain drive.

Interestingly, the Duke 125 mule spotted was not wearing any of its bodywork hence it is not possible to compare it with the current model although it does get a new headlamp unit.

Duke 250- Mechanical Updates

On the other, Duke 250 prototype was fully clothed with a new set of body panels giving it a new sense of identity. Unlike its smaller sibling, Duke 250 completely does away with the Trellis subframe and replaces it with a composite version in line with the flagship Duke 1290 which got upgraded earlier this year.

In accordance with the new subframe, the suspension setup now consists of a side-mounted rear shock that is starkly different from the center-mounted setup of the current iteration of Duke 250.

The swingarm gets the same arched support brace from Duke 125. Seeing the similarity between the design of two swingarms, it is possible that the 125cc derivative could also feature a side-mounted shock at rear. Duke 125’s swingarm also boasts a new wavy design in line with the conventional trellis frame pattern. Other updates include knuckle guards at front and a redesigned headlamp unit.

Powertrain Specs

Powertrains on both motorcycles are also expected to witness some updates. However, the nature of updates is yet to be known. Currently, Duke 125 is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 14 bhp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 12 Nm at 8000rpm. Whereas, Duke 250 draws its energy from a 248.8cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine that cranks out 29 bhp at 9000rpm and 24 Nm at 7500rpm. Both units are paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

IMAGE SOURCE