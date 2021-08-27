2022 KTM RC 125, 200, 390 Officially Teased – Exhaust Note Revealed

Images of the new gen KTM RC 125, 200 and 390 have already leaked – Now the motorcycles have been officially teased via KTM Instagram Story

KTM is getting ready to launch new generation of the RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390 globally. Ahead of that, the first official teaser has just dropped online, via an Instagram story from official KTM account. Most of the details about these motorcycles have already leaked.

KTM RC125, RC 250 – Features and Engine Specs

KTM RC 125 is slated to receive new bodywork and frame. Like the RC 200, the RC 125 will also sit on a new chassis with bolt on sub-frame. These two RC motorcycles will receive larger fairing and body panels as compared to their outgoing counterparts. Feature updates will also be seen in the case its headlamp design with a new split LED unit and new alloy wheels along with new colour options.

Riding comforts will be further enhanced with a taller windscreen, lower set handlebars, forward set footpegs, stepped up seating and muscular fuel tank designs. Revised front fairing, turn indicators, and position lamps are also a part of the makeover. Braking system has been updated to deliver better braking performance.

The 2022 RC125 will be presented in colour options of Black with Orange highlight and White with Orange highlight. The RC 200 colours will include White / Orange and Black / Orange while colour options of Blue / Orange shade will be limited to the new gen RC390 only. Take a look at the official teaser of new gen KTM RC range in the video below, which also gives an idea about the exhaust note from the new exhaust system.

2022 KTM RC 125 will get its power via a 124.7cc, single cylinder engine offering 14.5 hp power and 12 Nm torque. The 2022 KTM RC 200 will see no change in its engine lineup and will continue to get its power via a 199.5cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine making 24.6 hp power and 19.2 Nm torque.

No price details have been revealed as on date but the current models of RC 125 and RC 250 are priced at Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 2.08 lakh respectively (ex-sh). Feature updates would result in marginally higher pricing.

2022 KTM RC390

Bookings have also opened for the KTM RC 390 at select dealerships with global debut planned for the weeks ahead especially with its current model already discontinued. Photos have also been leaked on the company’s official website and draw our attention to design and feature updates. In its new avatar, the RC 390 will get dual tone colour options of Orange and Blue. It will sport a single LED headlamp as against its current counterpart that gets twin projector headlamps.

Feature updates will also include new bolt on sub-frame, sharper LED turn indicators, new split seats and a redesigned rear. It will also be seen with clip on handlebars which have been raised for a more upright riding position while foot pegs are pushed to the rear giving the rider a more comfortable riding triangle.

KTM RC 390 will likely see no change in engine specifications. It will continue to draw power via a 373cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine offering 43 hp power and 35 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed transmission. Suspension and braking will also remain unchanged with USD fork in front and mono-shock unit at the rear with allow swing arm.

As will be seen in case of RC 125 and RC 250, the KTM RC 390 will be priced higher than its current model which started off at Rs 2.77 lakh, ex-sh. Once launched, the new gen RC90 will compete with TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and new Benelli 302R in its segment.