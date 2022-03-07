2022 KTM RC 390 Gets Listed On India Website – Launch Soon

The new-gen RC 390 is the third product in KTM’s RC line of models

KTM is getting ready to launch the new generation RC 390 in India. After launching the new-gen models of RC 125 and RC 200, the Austrian brand is now close to introducing the flagship motorcycle in its India lineup in a completely new avatar.

The entry-level superbike made its official global appearance earlier this year along with its smaller siblings which witnessed a number of updates both on and underneath its skin. Before hitting the showrooms, the company released a short teaser of the new-gen RC 390 on its social media handles.

2022 KTM RC 390- Overhauled Design

While earlier spy shots had generated negative to mixed feedback from viewers, the sports bike in its final production model looks a lot better in actuality. The fully-faired motorcycle gets a completely redesigned front face with a new single-piece LED headlight and a larger windshield. The redesigned LED headlight cluster is flanked by LED DRLs and turn indicators on each side.

The new-gen RC 390 flaunts a wider front fairing which enables better aerodynamics than its predecessor. Aerodynamic qualities are further enhanced thanks to the revised side fairings which include air vents to ensure optimized airflow. Other styling updates include a more muscular fuel tank, new body graphics and a revised tail section with a new seating setup.

Ergonomics of the faired sports bike seemed to have eased to a certain extent due to the presence of an adjustable clip-on handlebar. However, the riding posture still remains very much committed thanks to rear-set footpegs and large fuel tank in between the rider and handlebar. Details such as the side-on upswept exhaust and split seats have been carried forward from the outgoing RC 390.

Hardware & Feature updates

Subtle ramifications have been carried out on the architecture of KTM India RC 390 as well. While the main frame hasn’t undergone any revision, the new RC 390 gets a new bolt-on rear subframe for improved on-road dynamics. Suspension duties will be handled by USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at the rear with a braced alloy swingarm. The entire setup is adjustable.

Braking hardware consists of 320mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes aided by a dual-channel ABS sourced from Bosch. The stronger stopping power should provide optimal safety when braking at corners or at high speeds. Other notable features on offer include ride modes and a new TFT instrument console compatible with Bluetooth connectivity.

Powertrain Specs

Powering RC 390 is a familiar 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that can push out 44 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The increase in torque output has been made possible thanks to a larger air-box in the new superbike which has resulted in an increase in top speed by 11kmph. This unit will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.