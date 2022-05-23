2022 KTM RC 390 Launched In Two New Colours – First Look Walkaround

KTM RC 390, like all the existing KTM products in India, is manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan-based facility

KTM has been in a transition phase for the past few months with new models replacing their predecessors. The latest to join this list is the new-gen RC 390 which has been launched at a price of Rs 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the final model of the locally built RC lineup to launch in India.

Earlier last year, the Austrian brand launched new-gen models of RC 125 and RC 200 in the country. However, the new KTM RC 390 continued to face multiple delays – likely due to chips shortage. Like its smaller siblings, the new-gen RC 390 has undergone a significant amount of updates both in terms of fashion and function.

2022 KTM RC 390 Launched- Design

For starters, like RC 125 and RC 200, RC 390 now receives a single-piece headlamp, flanked by integrated LED DRLs and turn indicators on side encasings, a larger front windscreen and a more muscular fuel tank. Other visual updates include completely redesigned bodywork, revised body graphics, sharper rearview mirrors and a two-piece front fender.

A wider front fairing ensures that the new RC 390 gets better aerodynamics than its predecessor. Aerodynamic qualities are further enhanced thanks to the revised side fairings which include air vents to ensure optimized airflow. Other styling details include new body graphics, a raised tail section with new split-style seats and a side-in upswept exhaust muffler. Below is a first look walkaround of the new KTM RC 390, credited to Thrustzone.

Ergonomics of the faired sports bike seems to have eased to a certain extent due to the presence of an adjustable clip-on handlebar which is 15mm higher in its stock settings. However, riding posture still remains very much committed thanks to rear-set footpegs and a large fuel tank in between the rider and handlebar. The bike has a 322kg gross wt while its kerb weight is pegged at 155kg.

Specs & Features

RC 390 gets the same steel trellis frame, however, like its other two siblings, the fully-faired sports bike gets a new bolt-on rear subframe for better on-road dynamics. Suspension setup comprises USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at the rear with a braced alloy swingarm. The entire setup is adjustable. Braking duties will be handled by 320mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes aided by a dual-channel ABS sourced from Bosch.

Powering the new RC 390 is a familiar 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine that pumps out 43 bhp at a peak torque of 37Nm at 7,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox via a slip and assist clutch. The bike measures 1,965 mm in length, 799 mm in width, 1,145 mm in seat height and its wheelbase is 1,347 mm.

When it comes to features, RC 390 is packed with gizmos like an all-LED lighting system, a digital TFT instrument console, Bluetooth-based connectivity features via KTM My Ride app, traction control, a standard quick-shifter and cornering ABS.