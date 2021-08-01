2022 KTM RC390 Photos Leak Via Official Website Ahead Of Debut

Unofficial bookings for the upcoming new gen 2022 KTM RC 390 has already opened at select dealerships – Launch is expected in coming weeks

KTM is in the process of updating its RC range including RC 125, 200 and 390. RC390 could be the first to be launched in its new-gen avatar. Photos of the 2022 KTM RC 390 have now leaked via official website.

Earlier today, KTM seems to have made the new gen RC390 website LIVE by mistake. It was soon taken down. But not before automotive enthusiast Yadu Krishnan managed to save the same. Thanks to this, we now have detailed photos of the new gen 2022 KTM RC 390.

New KTM RC390 design and styling

Seen in a dual tone livery of Blue and Orange shade, new RC390 could gets a single LED headlamp in place of the existing twin projector headlights at the front. The new unit could be similar to the one currently in use with 390 Duke. Trendy DRLs are also expected to enhance the overall look and feel of the front fascia. The fuel tank looks larger on new RC390, which means lesser stops at fuel stations. The current model can carry max 9.5 litres of fuel.

Another key change can be seen in the riding position of the updated bike. New RC390 appears to have relaxed ergonomics, something similar to what you would expect from a sports-tourer. This is evident in the slightly higher-up handlebars and more forward-set foot pegs. Pillion comfort also seems to have been improved with new RC390. The height of pillion seat is just right and foot pegs are forward set, as compared to that of current model.

The fairing has undergone a major refresh, although it carries on with the core theme of double-layer design. Whether it’s better than the current version is a subjective matter, better left to user interpretations.

2022 KTM RC390 engine and specs

Engine will be same as earlier, a 373cc single cylinder, liquid cooled unit that is capable of generating 43 hp of max power and 35 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The only possibility is that a few tweaks could be introduced to achieve improved reliability. This engine has been in use since around a decade now. KTM has consistently improved it over the years, including changes that were required to meet new emission norms.

Chassis appears to be updated; a bolt-on sub-frame in place of the welded-on design of current model. Suspension system seems to be same as earlier – USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear with braced alloy swingarm. However, KTM could introduce tweaks that would make the rides more comfortable.

Wheels and braking setup has also been updated on new RC390. The bike could get some advanced features such as traction control, lean angle-sensitive ABS and bi-directional quickshifter. These features are currently available with 390 Adventure. New RC390 could also get a new Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT instrument console.

It is likely that new KTM RC390 could be launched in the coming weeks, most likely this month. However, considering the unpredictability surrounding Covid pandemic, things could get delayed. When launched, new RC390 is expected to be around costlier than the current version. The current model retails at a starting price of Rs 2.77 lakh, after the price hike last month.