2022 Kymco K Rider 400cc Debuts – KTM Duke 390 Rival

Kymco K Rider 400 derives its powertrain from Kawasaki which the latter uses in Ninja 400 and Z400

Kymco might not be a familiar name in the Indian market but the Taiwanese brand has grown a substantial base in other Asian markets. The company has updated its prime seller K Rider 400 for the year 2022. The naked streetfighter has been pitched as a worthy rival to segment-leader KTM Duke 390.

2022 Kymco K Rider 400 Revealed

For 2022, Kymco gets some snazzy new paintwork but the overall design remains the same. Apart from the revised cosmetics, the design of the bike has been retained completely. Upfront, it gets the same twin headlamp cluster with LED internals as seen previously which gives it an angry-looking face.

It gets a single-piece stepped-up saddle and an exposed steel trellis frame along with a raised tail section and split pillion grab rails. All-black components like the engine gearbox assembly, a belly pan and alloy wheels, help the bike present itself as a sporty offering. The sleek bodywork also makes for an attractive piece of naked street racer bike.

Powering the Krider 400 is a 399cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 43.5 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. This unit has been borrowed from Kawasaki and is used as a stressed member in the Truss steel tube frame. This motor is seen in Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Z400 and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. While output figures are close to 390 Duke, KTM has a distinct weight advantage.

K Rider 400 tips the weighing scales at 205kg while the KTM weighs just 171kg. In terms of cycle parts, it gets preload-adjustable USD forks up front and a seven-step adjustable rear mono-shock. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm dual-disc setup at front and a 240mm single disc at rear that is accompanied by dual-channel ABS as standard.

The naked motorcycle made its first public appearance back in November 2016 in the form of a pre-production concept in China. Kymco has connections with other brands as well apart from Kawasaki, particularly BMW, since it produces engines for the C-series scooters and a range-extender for the Bavarian manufacturer’s i3 electric car. It has also built the engine for the brand’s G450X enduro bike.

Main rival: KTM Duke 390

As far as competition is concerned, the prime rival to the K Rider 400 is Duke 390 which is set to receive a major upgrade later this year. The upcoming KTM 390 Duke will come with a series of updates over the current model including revised design, ergonomics, features and mechanical specs.

It is expected to undergo a wide range of updates to its hardware in order to offer a more engaging ride experience. The powertrain might also witness some updates, although it is likely to be powered by the same 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor. This unit is good enough to push out 43 bhp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,000rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.