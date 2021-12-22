2022 Mahindra Bolero Facelift Launch Next Month – Scoop

Earlier this year, Mahindra also launched the TUV300 in a rebranded avatar as Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero is a proper workhorse and a true definition of a utility vehicle. For over two decades now, Bolero has been the choice of vehicle for customers at both urban and rural centres who look extremely rugged and utilitarian. Surprisingly, the MUV hasn’t undergone any major updates over a long period of time.

However, Mahindra has constantly kept refreshing Bolero with small updates over its long two decade tenure. The homegrown carmaker will soon be launching a facelifted model of Bolero which will feature minor cosmetic updates. Reports of a Bolero facelift broke earlier in May this year with a spied image of the updated model.

Launch of the Bolero facelift was delayed due to the ongoing crisis of Covid-19 pandemic and global shortage in semiconductor chips. Further, Mahindra, for a better part of the year, had focussed its energy on the launch of XUV700. Our sources have now confirmed that the homegrown brand will be launching the facelifted Bolero by January 2022.

2022 Mahindra Bolero Updates

In fact, select dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the updated model. As previously reported, the updates on 2022 Bolero will be simply aesthetic in nature. The most noticeable set of updates will include a dual-tone colour scheme and a revised front fascia.

Front end of the updated Bolero will flaunt a new grille and bumper in a paint scheme contrasting to the overall body colour. The front bumper is expected to be slightly reprofiled which feature new fog lamp housings.

Headlight cluster will most probably be left untouched. Mahindra might also offer new colour options with the 2022 Bolero facelift. Interiors of the UV are expected to be kept intact but the company might incorporate subtle revisions like new upholstery materials.

Expected Features, Engine Specs

Feature list in facelifted Bolero is expected to remain the same. In its current iteration, Bolero offers features like a Bluetooth-enabled music system with AUX and USB connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and manual AC. Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard fitments.

Powering Bolero will be the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that kicks out 74 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard which sends power to the rear wheels. The same setup will be offered in the facelifted model. We expect prices of the updated Bolero to increase marginally over the current model.