2022 Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Launch Price Rs 7.68 L

Mahindra’s new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up range now offers more value for the money with a lot of features upgrades

Mahindra is one of the OG in truck manufacturing in India starting right after our independence. The Indian multinational company makes from small capacity 3-wheeled cargo tuk tuks going all the way to behemoths like Blazo X 55 which has 22 wheels and a GVW of 55,000 kg. Even in terms of EVs, Mahindra is launching five global Born Electric SUVs for the world on August 15. Mahindra has come a long way.

Mahindra is currently the second highest-selling CV manufacturer after Tata. To boost sales further, Mahindra is trying to push its LCV envelope by launching new products. That is where the new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up range comes into play. Mahindra had dropped a short teaser with a tagline “The future of Pick-Ups” and no further info, some time ago. Looking at this tagline it was speculated that it would be electric. Because most of what is offered, existed before too.

2022 Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up

But Mahindra has burst the bubble around its new commercial product and revealed the new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up City 3000 range. The pricing is relatively attractive, though. It starts from Rs. 7.68 lakh (ex-sh) and according to the company, Bolero Maxx Pik-Up is a series on its own starting with City 3000 model and its variants.

Let’s just take a moment to count Mahindra’s pickup truck range, okay? Bolero Maxitruck range, Bolero Pikup range, Bolero City Pikup range that was recently launched, Bolero Camper range, and now comes the Bolero Maxx Pik-Up range. Mahindra also offers 4X4, CNG, ExtraLong and ExtraStrong variants with Bolero Pikup range and Bolero Maxitruck range. We can also expect some of these variants to make it on Bolero Maxx range too. Confusing? Maybe.

On design front, Bolero Maxx range gets minor design changes. But is still recognisable as a Bolero product from a mile away. Changes include a new grille with black vertical elements, a slightly redesigned bumper and the headlights are now lifted from Bolero MUV which also get cornering lights feature aiding drivers on turns.

The dashboard is also changed with thoughtful touches like a phone holder and a lockable glove box, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and a digital instrument cluster like Bolero MUV. AC and height-adjustable steering is not offered. But seating for 3 is provided in its sole single cab option.

Specs & Payload

The main highlight of this new vehicle is its aftermarket Pioneer touchscreen infotainment. It gets Mahindra’s proprietary iMaxx telematics solution with one-year complimentary services. It enables features like live vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, vehicle health tracking, route planning, fuel log and also a document wallet.

Mahindra says that City 3000 is designed for intra-city operations, but we don’t see why it can’t be used for long-distance logistics too. It comes in three variants City 3000, City 3000 LX and City 3000 VXI and has a load carrying capacity of up to 1300kg. Mahindra also boasts widest in segment, 1700mm cargo-bed.

Bolero Maxx gets a tried and tested 2.5L m2Di engine making 65 bhp and 195 Nm. Mahindra offers leaf spring suspension at both ends and also, a 3-year or 1 lakh km warranty along with a service interval of 20,000km, reducing maintenance costs.