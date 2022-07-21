2022 Mahindra Scorpio AT, AWD Prices – Rs 15.45 L To Rs 23.9 L Ex Sh

2022 Mahindra Scorpio bookings will open on 30th July, deliveries start from 26th Sep 2022 – 20k production planned this year

2022 Mahindra Scorpio was launched after twenty years of Scorpio legacy. But as we found out in our compact SUV sales chart, previous gen Scorpio is a cash cow just like the Bolero. Even today. So, Mahindra is still keeping it around with the new name, Scorpio Classic. It is just like what GTA 5 is to Rockstar Games.

When the Big-Daddy was launched, it had a very attractive entry price point of just Rs. 11.99 lakh. But that price is introductory and is reserved for the first 25,000 bookings only. Mahindra had not revealed the prices for automatic variants and 4WD variants which were set to reveal on a further date. That further date is today and Mahindra has revealed the pricing for all of their variants, completing the puzzle.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio AT, AWD Prices

Mahindra Scorpio N gets two engine options. A 2.0L petrol engine making 200 bhp and 370 Nm and gets a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. The 2.2L diesel makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque in the base Z2 variant. It makes 172 bhp and 370 Nm from Z4 variants and higher. Diesel powertrain is coupled to either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox and also gets a 4WD option in higher variants.

In terms of variant classification, Scorpio-N gets five. They are Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and top-spec Z8L. The base Z2 prices are already revealed entirely. Z4 Petrol MT and Diesel MT 2WD had been revealed and now, Z4 Petrol AT price is Rs. 15.45 lakh, Z4 Diesel AT price is Rs. 15.95 lakh (ex-sh). Mahindra has done a nice thing by offering 4X4 on a lower model as it will appeal the most to off-road purists.

Other automatic variant prices that were revealed today are Z6 Diesel AT priced at Rs. 16.95 lakh, Z8 Petrol AT priced at Rs. 18.95 lakh, Z8 Diesel AT priced at Rs. 19.45 lakh, Z8L Petrol AT priced at Rs. 20.95 lakh and Z8L Diesel AT priced at Rs. 21.45 lakh (all prices ex-sh). The 4WD variants are not just specific to automatic transmission like in XUV700.

With Scorpio-N, Z4 Diesel MT AWD is priced at Rs. 16.44 lakh, Z8 Diesel MT AWD is priced at Rs. 19.94 lakh and lastly, Z8L Diesel MT AWD is priced at Rs. 21.94 lakh. In terms of AWD variants coupled with automatic transmissions, we have Z4 Diesel AT priced at Rs. 18.4 lakh, Z8 Diesel AT priced at Rs. 21.9 lakh and Z8L Diesel AT priced at Rs. 23.9 lakh, making it the most expensive variant of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N.

Basically, prices of AT variants of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is Rs 1.96 lakh more than the respective manual variants. The prices of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio AWD is Rs 2.45 lakh more than respective 2WD variants. It is from the Z8 variant onwards Mahindra has provided a 4XPLOR Intelligent Terrain Management System.

Also, 6 seater options on all the above-mentioned variants cost around Rs. 20,000 more. The All-New Scorpio-N will feature globally renowned AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Over 20,000 units are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022. Scorpio Z8L variant will be prioritized in the initial deliveries based on customer enquiry trends. Deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 26, 2022.

The Scorpio-N 4WD variants will feature ‘Shift on fly’ 4WD, in addition to category first Intelligent Terrain Management Technology 4XPLOR and will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants. The 6-Seater Variant of the Scorpio-N will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of Rs 20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants.

Features & Competition

Key features offered on Scorpio-N are AdrenoX AI-based 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, electric sunroof, built-in Alexa, 7-inch fully digital instrument console, 3D Sony sound system, air purifier, dual-zone climate control and more. Safety features include 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, ESP, TPMS, rear parking camera and a driver drowsiness detection system.

In terms of pricing, Mahindra Scorpio-N gives most C-segment SUVs a run for their money. For example, VW Taigun starts from Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-sh) and gets a 1.0 turbo petrol engine making 114 bhp. For Rs. 60,000 more, the base Z2 variant of Scorpio-N has double the displacement and makes almost double the power at 200 bhp. Not to mention the massive size advantage Scorpio-N has as it is a D-segment SUV. Value for money? Heck, yeah.