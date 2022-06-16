2022 Mahindra Scorpio AWD 4Xplor In Action – Offroad Adventure

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N AWD variants will have trademarked 4Xplor badge to highlight the SUV’s off-roading capabilities

With 4×4 a rarity in D-segment, Mahindra will be looking to present this as a strong USP for Scorpio N 4×4 variants. To get the message through to the target audience, a distinctive 4Xplor name has been trademarked.

It is not a traditional 4×4 setup. Mahindra Scorpio N 4Xplor is equipped with automatic functions and it also allows users to customize their experience through dedicated manual controls. The video below demonstrates the off-roading capabilities of Scorpio N 4Xplor.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio AWD 4Xplor In Action

To ensure optimal performance across paved and off-road environments, ScorpioN 4Xplor has been equipped with a part-time 4WD system. The onboard system can sense the traction level of the wheels and accordingly decide to transfer power.

By default, the system sends power to the rear wheels. This will ensure optimal fuel efficiency during every day on-road journeys. The system can activate and deactivate automatically based on the traction generated on a particular surface. Take a look at the short video below, where the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio AWD 4Xplor mode is at work. Hat tip to Kam Customs for sharing the exclusive video.

For advanced users, the SUV has a manually adjustable transfer case. There are two modes for the same, 4-High and 4-Low. Users can activate and deactivate these via dedicated buttons. Off-roading capabilities of Scorpio-N 4Xplor can be further improved with the use of differential lock. Scorpio-N also has 4 driving modes of Snow, Water, Mud and Rough Road. These can be selected via a rotary dial provided on the centre console.

These features make the New Scorpio N 4Xplor a ‘go anywhere’ SUV. It may not be as capable as Thar, but surely a better off-roader in comparison to other D-segment SUVs such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Compass. With the 4Xplor system, the SUV will be available at premium pricing. Base variant of 2022 Scorpio N is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Scorpio N performance

Powertrain options for Scorpio N come from Thar and XUV700. Onboard Scorpio N, the 2.0 litre turbo petrol motor is expected to generate 170 PS of max power. The 2.2 litre turbo diesel unit will be offered in two states of tune. While lower variants will have power output of 130 PS, higher variants will make 160 PS. Both petrol and diesel engines will have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. 4WD option will be offered with only select variants.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configuration. It will have a comprehensive range of features including electric sunroof, 360° camera, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls and dual zone climate control. Users will also have access to a range of connectivity features.

Mahindra Scorpio-N will be offering improved safety, as compared to the current model. Scorpio tested by Global NCAP in 2016 had scored 0-stars. The model tested was the one without airbags. New Scorpio is likely to get a 4-star or 5-star NCAP safety rating.