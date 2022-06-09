The new Scorpio N is a far cry over what the previous-gen Scorpio used to be with hi-tech mechanicals and interiors

Scorpio is one of the most recognized cars in India. It has been on sale for about 20 years now. Apart from being used by lakhs of civilians, we have also seen the Scorpio getting to be a star in movies. Being a cop car, being a support vehicle for politicians or gangsters and doing some physics defying stunts in Rohit Shetty movies.

Saying Indians love the Scorpio is an understatement. But for its 20th anniversary, Mahindra is completely transforming it to fit a more premium segment named Scorpio N. To be pronounced as Scorpio N not Scorpion. Mahindra hasn’t revealed any details about the features we can expect with the Scorpio N. But leaks continue to pour in, revealing new details every time. Latest leak is credit to RavenAvi from TeamBHP. Hat tip to Sharman.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio AWD 4Xplore

Scorpio N has been tested for more than 8 million kms (80 lakh kms). 2022 Scorpio N will be offered a part-time 4X4 system, unlike the 1st gen Toyota Fortuner that had a full-time 4X4 system. It gets both 4-high and 4-low gear ratios on its transfer case catering to off road enthusiasts. These modes can be selected with buttons present either side of a rotary knob constituting the 4Xplore system with terrain select options.

Mahindra’s 4Xplore gets Rough Road, Snow, Mud and Water modes on the dial. To further enhance the offroading capability, Mahindra has given it a manually lockable rear differential. This offroad-worthy hardware is only coupled to diesel engine options with both Manual and automatic transmission options. 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is supposed to have a full-time AWD system that is found on the XUV700 AWD. This system constantly tracks the traction at all wheels and manages the torque for optimum grip at all wheels.

2022 Scorpio Interiors – Seating Options

For starters, Scorpio-N will be offered with a 6-seater (2+2+2) option with a 50:50 third-row split or a 7-seater (2+2+3) option with a 60:40 third-row split. The 6-seater will be 5+1 and 7-seater will be 6+1 (1 being the driver). The driver seat gets lumbar support and the driver’s instrumentation will get analog dials with a MID in the middle.

Second-row seats get captain chair treatment and they also get a separate AC unit with a blower which is independent of the main unit at front. They also get height-adjustable seat belts and a large LED cabin lamp above them. AC vents are on the floor with blower controls. Speaking of the floor, there is a huge transmission tunnel as there is a propeller shaft going from the engine to rear differential.

Most prominent upgrade to the Scorpio is the third-row experience as it gets front-facing seats as opposed to vastly inferior and unsafe side-facing jump seats. Third-row seats also get their own speakers but sadly are devoid of their own AC vents. They get individual LED lamps integrated with non-retractable grab handles. In case of an emergency, third-row occupants can exit the vehicle by releasing the boot gate with a chrome finished handle. Other notable interior information include a manual handbrake, a manually adjustable IRVM with a toggle to switch between day/night mode. None of the seats have a ventilation function.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Launch & Competition

Scorpio-N will get a whole new nomenclature which is a departure from what it used to be with old Scorpio. Mahindra is also expected to sell the previous-gen model as Scorpio Classic alongside the new ScorpioN. We can expect 17” and 18” wheels to be offered depending on the variants. The headlights are double barrel units powered by LEDs. Mahindra will launch 2022 Scorpio N in different shades. Unlike XUV700 which got Everest White, Scorpio N will get a Pearl White option. Other colours include Dsat Silver, Red rage, Deep Forest Green, Brushed Gold, a new Blue shade and Napoli Black colour.

We expect Mahindra Scorpio N to be priced aggressively, atleast at the time of launch on 27th June. When compared by size, it will compete with D1-segment SUVs like Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, MG Hector and Mahindra’s own XUV700. It will also bring the highest and most commanding seating position too. With the new premium avatar and the expected high crash safety rating, we expect ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs’ to do really well in India.

