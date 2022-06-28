2022 Mahindra Scorpio Brochure – Official Accessories List Revealed

Mahindra offers a slew of accessories for Scorpio-N to enhance its appeal

Mahindra has launched its ‘Big Daddy Of SUVs’. It is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-sh. These are prices for Scorpio manual variants. Scorpio automatic and 4WD variant prices will be revealed on 21st July.

In the earlier post, we covered the prices and other details of the new Scorpio. In this post, we cover all the accessories that are offered by Mahindra for their most anticipated Scorpio N. As depicted in the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio brochure, it gets a ton of accessories to aid the functionality of this mammoth SUV.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Accessories – Chrome Pack

Car enthusiasts from most parts of this earth are attracted to Chrome and Indians aren’t impervious to it either. More so than other markets, we’d say. The Chrome Pack offered by Mahindra for Scorpio-N includes a Chrome applique for headlights, door handle, front upper grille, fog lamp and Chrome appliques for wheel arches and ORVM.

It is not over yet because there’s no such thing as more Chrome, apparently. Coming to the rear and side profile, we have Chrome appliques available for tailgate, tail lamps, door handles and lastly, the door cladding. This Chrome pack can be had as a whole or Mahindra might also provide an option to let customers buy individual items too.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Accessories – Exterior

Since Scorpio-N is a big car, we also expect a big list of accessories. Mahindra offers a bumper corner protector, bug deflector, front and rear mud flap set, a useful fender mirror giving a wide view of the Scorpio-N and add-on elements for both front and rear bumpers. It also gets rain visors with, you guessed it, Chrome inserts and an option for either a roof cross bar or an integrated roof carrier.

We don’t see any bull bars for the front as they are banned keeping pedestrian protection in mind. But Scorpio-N buyers can buy bumper protectors for rear bumper and can choose between plastic, stainless steel and aluminium too. Mahindra also offers diamond-cut alloy wheels ranging from 17” to 18” and for the lower trims with steel wheels, the company offers wheel covers too.

Another crucial accessory pertaining to wheels is the anti-theft nut providing a safety net to users in fear of someone stealing their wheels. Now for value-added exterior accessories, we have body covers ranging from premium, silver, camouflage and dual-tone options.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Accessories – Interior

As part of interior accessories, Mahindra only offers essential accessories rather than offering a plethora of illogical accessories as we have seen in the past. First things first, seat covers. Mahindra has offered a comfort package for customers buying seat covers. The comfort kit has two themes, Imposing Theme and No Limits Theme.

Mahindra Scorpio Imposing Theme gets a bunch of patterns and colour schemes that buyers can choose from. No Limits Theme is, well, virtually no limits. In this theme, Mahindra is offering a slew of material choices and as well as the option to play with colours yielding a truly personalised seat cover theme.

Other interior accessories include floor mats and anti-skid mats set for dashboard and other indents. Floor mats have choices too. Buyers can choose from Designer mat, 7D Floor mats, Plain Black Carpet mats, 3D Floor mats and Printed Carpet Floor mats.

Other nice-to-have interior accessories are scuff plates. They have choices between aluminium, stainless steel and an illuminated option that will tickle the fancy. Lastly, we have sunshades to block the sunlight and sporty pedals with choices between a hex pattern and a line pattern.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is one of the hottest launches in India and prices start from Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-sh) for base Z2 petrol MT. The top-spec diesel Z8L MT is priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-sh). Prices for automatic transmissions and 4WD variants will be revealed on 21st July.

Given the segment, we think 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N is well priced and is well kitted for the price too. Prices mentioned above are introductory though and are subjected to rise once Scorpio N hits 25,000 bookings mark. We expect the new Scorpio N bookings to hit the 25k mark within a few minutes, when it officially opens on 11 AM, 30th July.