2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Launch Price Rs 11.99 L To Rs 15.49 L

Mahindra has officially revealed the prices of the new Scorpio Classic – Which is based on the old Scorpio

Mahindra has brought in its iconic second generation Scorpio back as the Scorpio Classic. It will be sold along with the all new Scorpio N, which technically is the third generation product from Scorpio franchise. Scorpio Classic can broadly be considered as a mid-life facelift of the previous generation Scorpio, as it gets updates both, on the inside and outside.

Talking about updates, the most noticeable change at the front is introduction of Mahindra’s new Twin-Peaks logo. Scorpio’s grille too sees some design change which adds in a fresh touch. Key characteristic design features of Scorpio Classic remain as-is, like its muscular bonnet and the hood scoop etc.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices

Scorpio’s Lighting setup too gets a slight update as there are new DRLs along with refreshed headlamps and new fog lamps. On the side, we get to see a dual tone cladding and all new dual-tone Diamond cut R17-Alloy wheels. To justify the ‘Classic’ badge, Mahindra has also brought back the Classic Scorpio Tower tail lamp setup, this time with LED lighting elements.

Offered in a choice of two variants, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic S variant is priced at Rs 11.99 lakhs and the S11 variant is priced at Rs 15.49 lakhs. These are ex-sh prices, and are valid only for a limited time. All prices are introductory.

Refreshed Interiors and Powertrain

Updates aren’t limited to exteriors as Mahindra has also reworked Scorpio’s interiors. While quality of materials hasn’t gone up significantly, choice of colors has improved which makes the cabin feel roomier. Mahindra has employed a contrasting black and beige interior theme and has also introduced new upholstery materials. In terms of equipment, the Classic gets a 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment unit, which has features like phone screen mirroring. In our experience with the unit, it felt like a customized after-market accessory with average performance.

Like a typical facelift, updates go beyond cosmetic changes too. Mahindra has also improved 2 important components, powertrain and suspension. Scorpio Classic will be getting an all-aluminum 4 cylinder second generation mHawk diesel engine. This will be lighter by 55 kgs when compared with that of the pre-facelift model. Reduction in weight and other advancements will help it to deliver 14% better fuel economy than its predecessor.

Its max power output will stand at 130 hp and it will be able to churn out max torque of 300 Nm. Mahindra has also brought in a new 6-speed manual transmission with cable shift tech, which will further reduce Shift Effort. Mahindra also claims that its engineering team has reworked Scorpio Classic’s suspension setup and it will reduce body roll of the SUV considerably.

Trims and Variants

As far as colour options are concerned, Mahindra will be offering Scorpio Classic in 5 different paint shades. These will include Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White, Red Range and an all new Galaxy Grey. To keep the line-up simple, Mahindra will be offering Scorpio Classic in only 2 variants, Classic S and Classic S 11.

Customers will have an option to choose one out of 3 seating options. These will include 2 7-seater options (one with a bench on the second row and one with 2 captain seats on the second row) and a 9-seater option. Mahindra’s portfolio will now comprise of XUV700, Alturas G4, XUV300, Scorpio N, new gen Thar, Scorpio Classic, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo and KUV100 NXT.