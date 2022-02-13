2022 Mahindra Scorpio New Colours Render – Based On Latest Spy Shots

New gen Scorpio expected to launch around mid 2022 – It is expected to be on sale along with old Scorpio

The upcoming 3rd generation Mahindra Scorpio has been on test for the last 3 years or so. Multiple test mules of the SUV, in various life stages, have been spotted across the country. However, latest spyshots suggest that Mahindra might finally be through with its test plan as the Scorpio test mules look almost production ready now.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio New Colours Render

Based on these latest spy shots of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the new Scorpio in multiple colour options. Compared to the current Scorpio, the new one is going to be larger in size. It looks a lot more bulkier and has a sportier stance.

On the outside, the Scorpio will retain its muscular and masculine appeal. From the spyshots, the 2022 Scorpio looks larger than the current gen version, which should mean that it will offer increased space for the occupants.

Mahindra might offer a front-facing third row instead of the side-facing jump seats which are available on the current version. This should help the Scorpio to get a better safety rating, something which Mahindra would definitely try to work towards.

Creature comfort features and ergonomics are sadly not current gen Scorpio’s forte! Mahindra however has plans to change the same. As per spy shots and reports, the 2022 Scorpio will be getting an all-new cabin which will provide a premium experience for the occupants. One major update will also be an all-new vertical touchscreen infotainment unit which could look similar to the one found on the Hector.

New Scorpio Engine Specs

Talking about the updates, it must be noted that the 2022 Scorpio will be an all new vehicle and will be using a new gen platform, which it will be sharing with the current Thar. Powertrain options will mostly include 2 engine options, a 2 litre petrol and a 2.2 litre turbo diesel motor.

We have already seen these engines on the new Thar and the XUV700. Power figures for the Scorpio should be slightly higher than the ones for Thar, as the Scorpio will be a larger and heavier vehicle, and hence would need more power output from the motors.

We expect that both the engines will be offered with MT and AT gearbox options while the top-end trims should also be getting 4×4 capabilities. A 4×4, AT and a capability to seat 7 could certainly be an interesting proposition as there aren’t many cars which offer this combination at this price range.

Old vs New Scorpio

Along with the new Scorpio, Mahindra has also been spotted testing the current Scorpio. It is likely that Mahindra might sell both versions of the Scorprio. This would mean that customers will have the option of buying either the current gen version or the new 3rd gen iteration from Mahindra showrooms.

Undeniably, the new version will be priced at a premium, when compared to the current version. Other OEMs have also deployed similar strategies in the past, for example Honda still sells 4th and 5th generation City from its showrooms.

Post its launch around mid-2022, technically, there will be no direct rival of the Scorpio, as there are no other ladder on frame SUVs in the same price bracket. However, for all practical purposes, it will be competing with multiple other SUVs in the price range like Creta, Seltos, Alcazar, Carens, etc.