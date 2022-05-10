2022 Mahindra Scorpio Diesel Power Specs Leak – New Spy Shots

After the phenomenal response to Thar and XUV700, Mahindra will be looking to score a hat-trick with new-gen Scorpio

One of Mahindra’s bestsellers, Scorpio is all set to be launched in its new-gen avatar. The popular SUV could be unveiled in June, coinciding with its origins in June 2002. New Scorpio gets a range of updates including improved styling, advanced features and roomier cabin.

New Mahindra Scorpio design

One of the things that has made Scorpio popular is its dominating street presence. The design team at Mahindra has ensured that this USP is improved further with new Scorpio. Towards that end, the SUV gets a more aggressive front fascia comprising a prominent multi-slatted grille in chrome finish. Another key update is bumper-mounted C shaped LED DRLs. New Scorpio is likely to get the new Mahindra logo that was first used on XUV700.

Other components like headlamps and bumper have been updated as well. The air-dam has been made wider and a large skid plate has been added to enhance the SUV’s rugged profile. Side panels look minimalistic and a longer rear overhang is clearly noticeable. The SUV has been seen with multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, new Scorpio gets the side-hinged tailgate in a different design. Tail lamps have been updated for a sportier look and feel.

Being positioned as the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’, new Scorpio has spacious interiors and packs in a range of new features. Dashboard has been completely revised, featuring a new dual-tone theme. Upholstery also comes in dual-tone colours. Take a look at the latest spy video of the 2022 Scorpio below, credit to The Automobile Exports

The SUV gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, flanked by vertically mounted AC vents. Controls are a mix of soft-touch buttons and rotary dials, which seem to compliment overall cabin aesthetics. There will be support for wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Alexa.

New Scorpio has a semi-digital instrument panel, featuring a multi-info display in the centre. The digital display can show a range of information such as tyre pressure and direction, door open / close, seat belt reminder, temperature, range, trip meter, average speed, etc.

Other key features on-board new Scorpio include an electric sunroof, new gear lever and steering mounted controls. In terms of safety, new Scorpio will have features such as cruise control, front parking sensors, electronic stability control and 360° camera. Below is yet another teaser video, shared by Rajasthan Motorsports, showing new Scorpio off-roading in what looks like a desert.

New Scorpio variants

New Scorpio will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. One of the test mules spotted on road tests was seen with a forward-facing third row seat. While this may offer more comfort to rear passengers, the boot space gets significantly restricted. If there’s luggage, the third row seat will need to be folded to make adequate space.

Powering new Scorpio will be the same engine options, as currently in use with Thar and XUV700. It includes the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor and the 2.2-litre diesel unit. Power and torque output could be the same as seen in Thar, as suggested by the new spy video. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.