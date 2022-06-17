2022 Mahindra Scorpio Engine Options, 4WD – Officially Confirmed

Mahindra has officially confirmed engine options as well as drive system on board new Scorpio N

Excitement around the launch of upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N has been immense. We have seen a similar level of craze for previous 2 major launches of Mahindra, namely new gen Thar and XUV700. With the Scorpio N, Mahindra clearly wants to score a hat-trick. Seeing the initial response, it is well poised to achieve its goal. Official unveiling of the SUV is scheduled for 27th Jun’22 and Media Drives are planned for the very next day.

Ahead of the same, new leaks of Scorpio N are surfacing with every passing hour. Along with leaks, official teasers and updates from Mahindra have also been shared. The latest update from Mahindra confirms engine options on offer with Mahindra Scorpio N.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N – Engine

As expected, Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in a choice of petrol and diesel engine options. Both will be offered with either an automatic or a manual gearbox. Apart from this, Mahindra has also confirmed that Scorpio 2022 will be offered with 2WD as well as 4WD drive systems. This is the first time Mahindra has confirmed the drive system of new Scorpio.

Mahindra has trademarked ‘4Xplor’, which as per sources will be the name of all 4WD variants of the Scorpio N. Leaks have suggested that Mahindra will be launching the Scorpio N in a total of 28 trims, and around 6-8 of those are expected to feature 4WD capabilities.

The SUV will be getting tried and tested 2.2 litre turbo diesel and 2 litre turbo petrol motors from Mahindra. Both the engines also power the new gen Thar and XUV700. However, power output figures for the Scorpio N will broadly be higher than that of Thar but lower than that of XUV700.

Lower-end diesel trims will have the 2.2 litre mHawk unit churning out 130 PS while higher trims will have a configuration for power output of 160 PS. Petrol units will get an engine tuned for 170 PS as standard. Transmission options will include 6-speed Manual and 6-speed automatic. As discussed, 4X4 will be available in some mid and top-end petrol and diesel trims.

Class Leading Features and Safety

ScorpioN will be a feature loaded product. Some of the expected creature comfort features include dual zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Mahindra’s AdrenoX tech-pack, Sony 3D surround sound system, steering mounted controls, 360 degree camera and much more. Top-end trims will get captain seats for the second row and front-facing seats for the last row. Lower trims will however get bench seats for the second row. Third row seats will have 60:40 split functionality, which should aid in increased boot space, basis requirements.

While safety ratings aren’t out as of now, we believe that in true Mahindra fashion, ScorpioN should score a good 4/5 star safety rating. Some of the key safety features include 6 airbags, traction control, hill hold control, hill descent assist, driver drowsiness alert, rear parking camera, ISOFIX seat mounts and ABS with ESP.

Rivals and Pricing

Once launched, Scorpio N, just like its predecessor will have no direct rival, as there are no other body on frame SUVs in the segment. However, for all practical purposes, it will rival a host of SUVs, including Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

Pricing is expected to start around the Rs 12 lakhs mark with top of the line trim costing around INR 20 lakhs (ex-showroom). In case you too are excited about its launch, some Mahindra dealerships have started taking in unofficial booking confirmations and you might want to pre-book one. Like the latest gen Mahindras, a long waiting list is expected on the 2022 ScorpioN as well.