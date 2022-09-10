2022 Mahindra Scorpio N Base Z2 Variant Detailed – Walkaround

Scorpio N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and both engines are further offered with MT or AT options

Mahindra Scorpio N is that one vehicle that doesn’t want to take it softly. Go hard or go home seems to be the SUV’s motto and in that regard, it delivers. In terms of size, there is no competing Scorpio N especially when you bring price into the equation. Speaking about price, Scorpio N is launched starting from Rs. 11.99 lakh.

All that car for just Rs. 11.99 lakh seems to be a good deal. But that attractive price tag is no more as the introductory prices were only reserved for first 25,000 bookings which were sold out within a fricking minute of the opening of online portal. Yeah! Such is Scorpio N’s popularity and demand. But what exactly does one get for Rs. 11.99 lakh for base Z2 model? Let’s find that out.

Mahindra Scorpio N Base Z2 Variant

Scorpio N Base Z2 trim is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The quoted Rs. 11.99 lakh is for Z2 petrol MT variant. Scorpio N seems to be decently kitted. Even with base Z2 trim. For starters, both front and back are body coloured and not left unpainted as seen with base STD variant of Alto K10.

Even the body cladding is provided that protects the underbody from rusting due to accumulation of muck and dirt. The best thing about Scorpio N base Z2 trim is that it doesn’t get any chrome. Thank you! The only chrome to be spotted is on Mahindra logo at both ends and Scorpio N badging. Front grille gets a gloss black finish instead. Check out Indian Car Guruji’s walkaround video of Scorpio N base Z2 trim.

But one sore point is black door handles and ORVMs. But with Napoli Black, that should not be an issue. My only pet peeve with Scorpio N base Z2 trim is that it doesn’t get remote locking. It gets power windows, front and rear armrests, manually dimming IRVMs, manual AC with rear AC vents, front and rear illumination and a lot more.

A provision for a 2-Din music system is provided, but there are no steering-mounted controls. In terms of instrumentation, it gets analog speedo and tacho (love this) and also a small central MID to show a host of features regarding the SUV. On the outside, it gets dual barrel reflector headlights with halogen bulbs, and doesn’t get LED DRLs and fog lamps. Please note that this is a prototype variant. Production variant will be different.

Specs & Features

Scorpio N base Z2 trim gets ORVM mounted LED turn indicators, and 17” steel wheels and at the rear, it gets LED taillamps just like other trims. But it misses out on rear washer and wiper along with rear defogger. Rear washer and wipers are standard across the range with cars like Kiger and Magnite.

Scorpio-N 2.0L petrol engine makes 200 bhp and 370 Nm and the 2.2L diesel makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque in lower variants and 172 bhp and 370 Nm in the higher variants. Scorpio-N gets both manual and automatic options with both petrol and diesel engines.

Mahindra has commenced PDI ahead of deliveries. Also, deliveries are set to begin on September 26th. Top-spec Z8L trim customers are prioritised and will get PDI invites first. Mahindra has promised deliveries of 7,000 units within 10 days of Navratri, despite chip shortages.