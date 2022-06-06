2022 Mahindra Scorpio New Details Leak – No ADAS, 6 Airbags, 7 Colours

Mahindra Scorpio has been a C-Segment SUV since it was first launched 20 years ago – Its new gen Scorpio N will move up a tier into the D-segment

Mahindra launched the first Scorpio on June 20th, 2002 – about 20 years ago. Since its launch, it has enjoyed a cult following which is preserved even today. On its 20th anniversary month, Mahindra will launch the new gen Scorpio, which is being referred to as Scorpio N – ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’.

Over the years, Mahindra has given multiple updates and facelifts to the Scorpio. But now, it will get its biggest update yet. This time around, Scorpio is taking a giant leap in the form of a whole new car, in a whole new segment and wearing a whole new premium suit.

New ScorpioN

Ahead of launch, Mahindra has officially revealed the first images of 2022 Scorpio. Exteriors has been more or less revealed, except for the rear design. Interiors are still not revealed. New Scorpio retains the boxiness of old Scorpio with an increase in length, width and height. We have come to like the upright and bold front bonnet, new grille, side profile, and the overall sense of immenseness that it radiates.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be based on a new ladder-frame chassis owing to its rugged appeal just like the model it is replacing. It will also get a 4X4 system with a proper low-range transfer case in select variants. Ladder-frame chassis and a 4X4 system together will give Scorpio the go-anywhere ‘Big Daddy’ appeal that it has come to be known for. Because nothing else will do.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio New Details Leak

ScorpioN will get both petrol and diesel options. This is a first for a Scorpio to get a petrol motor. Both petrol and diesel engines will be the same units doing duties in the Thar and XUV700. Mahindra hasn’t confirmed the specs of 2022 Scorpio as of yet. Below are the leaked details. Hat tip to Sharman D’Souza for sharing the leaked info on new Scorpio N.

– 172 BHP / 370 Nm for diesel 6-speed MT. Same power for 6-speed AT, but with 400Nm torque.

– 197 BHP petrol. Same as XUV7OO.

– 2022 Scorpio AT with 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels, MT with 17-inch dual tone alloy wheels.

– Ground Clearance 205mm.

– Rear penta-link suspension with FSDs.

– Optional 4-Mode 4×4.

– Handles up to 47 degrees of descent and 57 degrees of ascent on a steep slope easily.

– Fantastic approach & departure angles.

– High speed handling, cornering and road manners well sorted.

– Full LED front fog lamps surrounded by full LED “Scorpion tail” DRLs.

– Latest Gen ESP suite with all features. Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, etc. same as 7OO.

– 6 Airbags.

– Dual Zone Climate Control.

– Brown leatherette interiors, including brown dual-tone finish leather seats.

– 12-speaker Sony system with 3D sound staging. Same as 7OO.

– Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

– Driver drowsiness detection.

– Tilt & telescopic steering wheel.

– Push button Start/Stop.

– Normal sunroof.

– Normal cruise control.

– No ADAS or related features.

– 7 colour shades – White, Silver, Black (Napoli), Red (Rage), Blue (new), Green & Gold (Brushed).

Features and Pricing

Mahindra is expected to load the Scorpio with features. On the inside, it has completely transformed itself into a premium SUV which was not the case with the old one. It gets a vertically laid-out infotainment system, plush-looking trims and upholstery, an upmarket steering wheel with controls, modern amenities, a sunroof and many more.

In terms of safety, the SUV will get ABS, EBD, TCS, ESP, TPMS and up to 6 airbags. Mahindra is also expected to give some driver assistance systems on the Scorpio too. Mahindra also boasts that it will be very safe and we expect it to perform well in crash test. This will be a big improvement, especially when we consider that the old Scorpio scored a 0 star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

20 years ago, it only competed with the Safari and after some time, the Duster. But now, the D-segment SUVs are plentiful. Continuing the decades-old rivalry, we have the new and modern Tata Safari based on a Land Rover platform in the D-segment SUV space. Other competitors include Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and the Jeep Compass.

Mahindra Scorpio will be the only one in the segment to come with a combination of rugged ladder-frame chassis and a 4X4 system. Following Mahindra’s recent pricing strategies, we expect it to be priced very aggressively, atleast at the time of launch this month. Petrol Scorpion could get a launch price of Rs 12 lakh, while diesel Scorpio N 2022 could be priced from Rs 13 lakhs – on road.

