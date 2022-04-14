2022 Mahindra Scorpio New Vs Old – Spied Testing Together

New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch in June this year – Deliveries will commence soon after

Mahindra has been testing the upcoming new generation Scorpio for years. Innumerable spy shots of the forthcoming SUV have surfaced in the last two and a half years. Based on these numerous spy images, there have been multiple digital renditions of the new-gen Scorpio created in the past few months.

The latest set of spy shots are credited to Anson Joseph and show a heavily wrapped test mule of the new Scorpio spotted testing alongside the current-gen Scorpio. When both models are seen in the same frame, it becomes evident that the upcoming Scorpio will be very different from its predecessor as far as design is concerned.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio – Exterior Highlights

While Mahindra has retained the boxy profile of Scorpio in the new model, it is clearly more rounded at its edges than the present model. Further differences are seen on the front fascia which has been completely redone.

It flaunts a new multi-slatted front grille with chrome embellishments flanked by new dual-pod projector LED headlamps on both sides with integrated LED DRLs. The new Scorpio also gets a significantly reprofiled front bumper that houses new fog lamps, surrounded by C-shaped chrome trims. Adding a brawny appearance to the SUV is a chunky bash plate up front mounted on the bumper.

Side profile of new Mahindra Scorpio has remained clean and understated. It is difficult to tell from these images if the new model is indeed taller or longer than its predecessor. At rear, the new Scorpio will continue to feature a side-hinged tailgate and vertical tail lamps although their designs are completely new. Other notable exterior highlights include roof rails, a side step for easier ingress and egress and new multi-spoke machine-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors & Features

Inside its cabin, new Scorpio is expected to feel more modern than the rudimentary cabin of the current model. The most significant updates on its interiors are a relaid dual-tone dashboard layout, new vertically positioned air-con vents and new seat upholsteries. It also gets new forward-facing seats in the third row as opposed to side-facing jump seats in the present Scorpio.

In terms of features, Mahindra will equip Scorpio with a larger touchscreen infotainment display, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument console, a multifunction steering wheel, a 3D audio system from Sony with six speakers, etc. While the current Scorpio isn’t known for its safety, Mahindra will be loading the equipment with features like up to six airbags, rear parking camera, hill-hold and hill descent control and others.

Powertrain Options

Mahindra will be offering two engine options with the new Scorpio- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Both the engines will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Higher-spec variants are also expected to be offered a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case.