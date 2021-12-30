2022 Mahindra Scorpio Might Get Panoramic Sunroof – New Spy Video

2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for almost three years and has been spied regularly in public during testing

Mahindra is currently basking on the glory of the new-gen Thar and the new XUV700 which was launched recently. With over one lakh pending orders for the two new cars, Mahindra is set to ring in cash for the next couple of years.

However, the homegrown automaker is also gearing up to launch another major product in the form of the new generation Scorpio. It is expected to make its debut by March 2022. The upcoming Scorpio is part of a host of new launches planned till 2026.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Panoramic Sunroof?

The new-gen Scorpio gets a completely revised front face which includes a new multi-slatted radiator grille flanked by redesigned dual-beam projector LED headlamps. Test mules of the ladder-on-frame SUV have been spotted on numerous occasions previously.

The latest spy shot reveals the top view of the SUV. The latest spy video has been taken from a truck and it shows a larger cut for sunroof. Looks like instead of single panel sunroof, new Scorpio could also get a panoramic sunroof as an option in top variants.

The muscular front bumper houses the new fog lamp enclosures which get new C-shaped LED DRLs and a wide air intake along with a skid plate. That said, Mahindra has retained a boxy silhouette in the new-gen model, something which is closely associated with the ‘Scorpio’ nametag. It also includes bulging wheel arches and roof rails which lend Scorpio a rugged appeal.

The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels shod by chunky rubber. The rear is redesigned but flat as usual. However, the rear glass panel comes with a slight rake which gives the SUV a fresh appeal. Other exterior highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna and side steps for easier egress and ingress.

Interior Layout & Features

Inside the cabin as well, the new-gen Scorpio gets a completely overhauled layout which includes a new dashboard design and new seat upholstery. For the first time, Scorpio will receive a forward-facing bench seat in the third row instead of jump seats. It is also likely to be offered in a 5-seat configuration.

As for features, the new-gen Scorpio will get a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, an analogue instrument console with a digital MID, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, a Micro-Hybrid function engine start/stop functionality, a multi-function steering wheel and more. Safety kit could include features like up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, etc.

Powertrain Options

The 2022 Scorpio will be powered by the same set of engine options as XUV700 and Thar. These include a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill. However, the motors powering Scorpio are expected to receive different states of tune in comparison to their peers. Transmission option will include a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. A 4×4 driveline will also be offered as an option in higher-spec trims.