2022 Mahindra Scorpio Rear Design Undisguised – For First Time

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will grow in dimensions making it both longer and wider as compared to the current gen Scorpion

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N is set to make a strong statement on its arrival. It is slated to be launched on 27th June 2022 and unofficial bookings have commenced at dealership level. Official teasers and leaks have drawn our attention to much of its exterior and interior feature updates that it will receive over its current counterpart.

Boasting of a bold design language with some features borrowed from the XUV700, the 2022 Scorpio N will get LED lighting at the front and rear, a new grille with the company’s brand new Twin Peaks logo in the center, and new alloy wheel design. Even as the new Mahindra Scorpio N sees these exterior updates to differentiate itself from the older model, it is in the interiors that get more attention.

Mahindra Scorpio N – Cabin Comforts and Technology

Mahindra Scorpio N cabin will show off a dark tan and contrasting black colour scheme on the seating and dashboard. There is extensive use of chrome seen on its AC vents, central console and door handles for a more premium appeal while this time round, Mahindra is offering the new ScorpioN with a sunroof.

The dual zone climate control is borrowed from the XUV700 while its dashboard design is strikingly similar to that seen on the Toyota Land Rover LC200. Brown and black coloured perforated leatherette seats sport the ScorpioN badge while the same colour scheme extends to its dashboard.

2022 Scorpio N SUV receives captain seats in the second row and front-facing seats in the third row where its higher variants are concerned. Lower trims get a bench type seat in the second row. Third row will also get 60:40 split seats relating to better boot space.

Infotainment is via an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mahindra’s ArdenoX suite with phone connectivity features. Higher trims will also receive Sony 3D surround sound system and a host of roof mounted speakers. There will be controls for infotainment and climate control located under the screen, while features will also include wireless phone charging, steering mounted controls and a 360 degree camera.

Mahindra Scorpio N – The Big Daddy Of SUVs

Mahindra is referring to the new Scorpio as The Big Daddy Of SUVs. To be offered in a 6 and 7 seater layout options, with the third row having front facing seating, the new gen Mahindra Scorpio N will be around 206mm longer and 100mm wider than the current Scorpio but will be around 125mm lower in height. This translates to a total length of 4,662 mm, width of 1,917mm and height of 1,870mm. Its wheelbase will also increase to 2,750mm as against the old Scorpio that sat on a 2,680mm long wheelbase. Take a look at new spy shots below, revealing the rear of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio for the first time, credited to Her Garage.

The safety kit on Mahindra ScorpioN will likely consist of multiple airbags, rear parking camera, hill assist control and electronic stability control. It will also receive Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR 4WD system with terrain modes and a low range mode. The SUV will also be offered with features such as driver drowsiness alert, hill hold and hill descent assist, traction control and a total of 6 airbags.

To be powered by a 2.0 liter petrol and 2.2 liter diesel engine, gearbox options on the new ScorpioN will include a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic. It is set to be priced in a range from Rs 14-18 lakh and will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun once launched in the country.