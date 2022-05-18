2022 Mahindra Scorpio Safety Rating – New Teaser Hints At 5 Star NCAP

Mahindra’s next big ticket launch happens to be the 2022 Scorpio – Which is currently the buzz of auto industry in India

Internally known as Z101, 2022 Scorpio is expected to be a revolutionary update over its predecessor. Mahindra is promoting it as the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’, which indicates that it will be one of the largest SUVs in its segment. Multiple spy-shots which we have seen in the past also suggest that the 2022 Scorpio will have sizable proportions. The SUV will undoubtedly command a significant road presence and its aggressive looking front-bumper will make it look menacing.

Mahindra’s Marketing Team is currently busy with dropping in new teasers of the upcoming SUV. With the unveil date approaching closer, new leaks and spyshots are also flooding the internet. The latest set of teasers shared by Mahindra, hints at an interesting new detail.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Safety Rating

We all know that the current Scorpio performed poorly at the Global NCAP, scoring a 0 star safety rating. That test was conducted back in 2016. Over the years, testing and point scoring procedures have been updated. But it seems Mahindra is ready to tackle the Global NCAP safety rating test.

In the last few years, Mahindra and Tata have led the race for providing safer cars in India. Cars from these manufacturers have consistently scored high safety rating, if not full 5 stars. With the new gen Scorpio, expectations are high – that it will score a 5 star rating, just like XUV700 and XUV300. The latest teaser by Mahindra hints at a high safety level – New Mahindra SUV (Scorpio) even the crash test dummy feel safe.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Features

Continuing with its character, we expect that Mahindra will be loading the 2022 Scorpio with a long list of features. Spyshots have already revealed that 2022 Scorpio should be getting a semi digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, 360 degree camera, steering mounted controls and a vertically mounted large touchscreen system. Features like wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Alexa connectivity are also expected to be available in 2022 Scorpio.

In-cabin experience is also expected to improve significantly, thanks to usage of improved quality products and components (when compared with previous gen version). Mahindra will mostly offer the 2022 Scorpio in 6 and 7 seater configurations. This will be a departure from the previous gen models which had a bench seat for second row and foldable side facing jump seats for third row passengers.

This change should significantly improve comfort levels and safety for the third row occupants as jump seats used to get uncomfortable during long-distance journeys. Inclusion of 6-seater configurations means that it should be getting captain seats, which will further enhance the experience for second row occupants.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Engines

Under the hood, we expect to see engines which we have already seen on other new gen Mahindra products (namely 2020 Thar and XUV700). These include a 2 litre turbo petrol motor and a 2.2 litre turbo mHawk diesel engine. Power and Torque outputs are currently unknown but reports suggest that they should hover close to that of 2020 Thar. Transmission options shall include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. 4×4 capability is also expected on select trims.

Mahindra will mostly unveil the 2022 Scorpio on 20th June, which will coincide with Scorpio’s 20th Anniversary. Going by typical Mahindra timelines, launch of the Scorpio should happen a few weeks after its unveil. Introductory pricing could be aggressive, and we are sure that waiting periods will mostly run into months, as soon as bookings open up. In terms of competition, the 2022 Scorpio will not have any direct rival in the segment, as there are no other body-on-frame SUVs present in its segment. However, for all practical purposes, it will be competing with models like Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, MG Hector Plus, MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar and even Mahindra XUV700.