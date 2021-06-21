2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spied With Dual Tone Black, Brown Leather Seats

New-gen Scorpio launch is delayed and most likely to take place by February 2022

With its launch timeline most likely to be pushed to next year, Mahindra continues testing the upcoming new generation Scorpio. Multiple test mules of the SUV have been spotted on various occasions. Images of another prototype of the new-gen Scorpio have surfaced on social media which give a detailed look into the car’s interiors.

New Touchscreen unit

This is the second occasion on which interiors of the new Scorpio have been spotted. The images more or less coincide with the previous set of spy shots plus reveal new details in addition to existing ones. The images primarily focus on the redesigned dashboard layout which gets an all-new touchscreen infotainment system.

While exact size of the touchscreen is not yet known, it appears to be an 8-inch display. The centre dash layout is starkly different from the one spied in its monocoque cousin XUV700 which gets a dual screen setup inspired from Mercedes’ MBUX system. However, the system software in both the upcoming SUVs are identical. The display on Scorpio is flanked by air-con vents positioned vertically on both sides.

New Upholstery

Below the screen, the centre console comprises physical buttons which control media, air conditioning and other features. These buttons are similar to the ones seen in the new Thar. The latest set of images also reveal dual-tone leatherette upholstery with tan brown and black colours.

It also gets a multifunctional steering wheel with a flat bottom. The instrument console is a semi-digital one with two analogue dials- one each for speedometer and tachometer and digital MID sandwiched in between the concentric dials.

Touches of chrome have been added to make the cabin feel a bit more premium. These include the knurled knobs, the centre console and air con vents outline, steering wheel and door levers. Behind the gear shifter, lies a large rotary dial which could be used to select the appropriate off-road driving mode such as snow, mud and rock and also four-high and four-low for the four-wheel-drive system.

Other Features & Expected Powertrain Options

Some of the feature highlights spotted in these images include C-type USB charging points, a 12V socket, a dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, rear AC vents and a Micro-Hybrid function engine start/stop functionality. The cabin also looks practical with more than enough space for rear seat passengers. Not only for on boarders but the cabin of new Scorpio features enough cubby holes to store one’s knick-knacks.

As far as powertrain is concerned, Scorpio will be offered with two engine options- 2.0-litre mStallion petrol unit and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel mill. Both units will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. A 4WD functionality will be offered in the higher-spec trims.