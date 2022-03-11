2022 Mahindra Scorpio SUV Renders Based On Latest Leaks

Current iteration of Mahindra Scorpio is expected to remain on sale alongside the upcoming new model

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for ages. Spy shots of the upcoming SUV have been floating on the internet for more than two years now but there hasn’t been a sign of its launch. However, recent images of the new Scorpio were leaked online from a shoot of its TV commercial.

This development indicated that Mahindra might be gearing up for launch of the new-gen Scorpio expected to take place soon. Ahead of its launch, which is likely in the next few weeks, a test mule of the new Scorpio was spied testing. Unlike previous testing prototypes, the latest unit didn’t wear much external camouflage.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio SUV Renders

Based on the latest set of spy shots, a digital render has been created by Pratyush Rout. It reveals a speculative final design of the new-gen Scorpio. The SUV has undergone major updates in its exterior design as compared to its predecessor. For starters, it receives a completely reworked front face featuring a new multi-slatted grille with chrome embellishments while the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo takes centre stage.

The grille is flanked by new dual-pod projector LED headlamps on both sides with integrated LED DRLs. It gets a reprofiled front bumper that houses new C-shaped fog lamp enclosures with chrome surrounds and big metallic bash plate that lends the SUV a brawny appearance. Air dam is now wider and features a honeycomb mesh pattern inside.

Side profile has remained clean and understated for most parts barring black plastic claddings on door sills and wheel arches which accentuate its rugged appeal. Other highlights include roof rails, new machine cut alloys and a big side step for easier egress and ingress. At rear, the new Scorpio will continue to feature a side-hinged tailgate and vertical tail lamps although their designs are completely new.

Expected Features, Powertrain Options

On the inside, 2022 new-gen Scorpio will feel a lot more modern as compared to its current-gen model. It gets new seat upholsteries with a dual-tone theme and a new dashboard layout.

The new dashboard features a larger touchscreen infotainment display flanked by vertically oriented air-con vents. Other feature highlights include a Sony sound system with six speakers, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Powering the new Scorpio will be two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Both these mills perform duties on the new XUV700 and second-gen Thar. Transmission duties on both motors will be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The oil burner is also expected to be offered with a 4×4 drivetrain in higher-spec variants.

Possible new name?

Mahindra has trademarked multiple trademarks including ScorpioN and Scorpio Sting which may be utilized for the upcoming new-gen Scorpio. This will help distinguish the new model from the older Scorpio since both iterations are likely to remain on sale alongside each other.