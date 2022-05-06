2022 Mahindra Scorpio Teaser Ft Amitabh Bachchan – Big Daddy of SUVs

Mahindra Scorpio gets 6 and 7 seater layouts with the 6 seater getting captain seats and 7 seater being offered in a bench type option

Mahindra is all set to launch the new gen Scorpio SUV in India. It will likely be sold alongside the current Scorpio which was recently updated and the new model is currently doing the test rounds drawing our attention to some of its exterior and interior updates.

No launch date has been announced yet but it is expected that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will launch in June to celebrate the nameplate’s 20th anniversary. Ahead of that, Mahindra has shared the first official teaser of the new Scorpio SUV.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Teaser – Official

Mahindra says, Positioned as the #BigDaddyOfSUVs, the All-New Z101 will redefine industry benchmarks. Big, Bold and Authentic – the Z101 has been designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai, and engineered at the state-of-the-art facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.

The accompanying video teaser stars Mahindra employees, acknowledging their contribution in the making of this world-class SUV. What’s more, the teaser and the subsequent promotional content of the Z101 will star the unmistakable voice of the legend – Amitabh Bachchan. The market launch of the Z101 will be announced shortly.

Exteriors of the new Scorpio will see several changes. It will come in based on the new ladder-on-frame platform also seen on the new Mahindra Thar. Exterior updates will include a new front grille, a new Mahindra logo that is also seen on the XUV700, revised LED head and tail lamps and LED DRLs.

All New Interiors

New spy shots show off more of its updated interiors than ever before. The current Scorpio gets multiple seating layouts of 7 seats with captain seats and 7 seats with front facing layout. It also gets 8 seats front facing and 9 seats side facing. The updated Scorpio will be offered in 6 and 7 seater layouts with multiple seating options with captain seats in the second row for the 6 seater variant and bench type seats in the second row for the 7 seater model. The seats are finished in leather and second row passengers get dedicated AC vents that are positioned at the back of arm rests of front passengers.

A revised dashboard design with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, new central console and driver display unit along with steering mounted controls, new gear levers, USB ports, 12V power socket outlets and an electric sunroof will also be among its interior updates. Spy shots of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio also reveal a 360 degree camera, rear disc brakes, turn indicators, cruise control and connected car technology along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Alexa support.

Its list of safety equipment will include multiple airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system and high speed alert. It will also get speed sensing door lock, rear parking sensors, ABS and EBD.

New Mahindra Scorpio – Powertrains

The next gen Mahindra Scorpio will receive the same engine lineup as is seen on the XUV700. This includes a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 liter diesel engine which have been tuned to offer lower power than that seen on XUV700. The engine options get mated to either a 6 speed manual or automatic gearbox options along with rear wheel and four wheel drive trains.

No pricing indications have been revealed as on date but estimates put the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio in Rs 12-20 lakh price range, ex-sh. Like every other automaker in India, Mahindra too is currently facing shortage in supply of semiconductors. This has led to a longer waiting period for both Thar and XUV700, which for some variants, extends to over a year.