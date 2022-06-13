2022 Mahindra Scorpio Top Variant Interiors – Officially Revealed

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N is set to receive an 8 inch infotainment system with AdrenoX and Alexa Connectivity

We have been hearing about the new Scorpio N for some time now. It has been under development and testing for a few years, with the ongoing pandemic crisis causing much delay in launch. With several other new launches in this segment being planned, Mahindra has also announced launch date of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N, as 27th June.

It has been called the ‘Big daddy of SUV’s in a recent promotion campaign and true to this name, the upcoming SUV will bear a more up-market stance over its current counterpart. It will receive added driver and passenger conveniences, updated technology and a range of safety equipment. Earlier today, it was revealed that Scorpio is bigger than Safari in size. Now, latest teaser from Mahindra has officially revealed the interiors of 2022 Scorpio top variant.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Top Variant

As compared to the current Scorpio, the new Scorpio N will see completely revised exteriors even as it retains its taller stance and boxy body structure. It will sport a chrome finished multi slat front grille with the new Mahindra ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the center. Lighting will include dual pod LED projector headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, C shaped fog lamp enclosures and vertically stacked LED tails lamps. It will also get a flat roofline, bulging wheel arches, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler, rear wiper and washer and rear parking sensors. Mahindra Scorpio N will ride on dual tone alloy wheels. Scorpio N exterior colour options will include Pearl White, Dsat Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest Green, Brushed Gold, Napoli Black and a new Blue shade.

The interiors come equipped in the latest in comfort and technology. It boasts of a high driving position and seating in a 2+2+2 option for the 6 seater variant and in 2+2+3 seating where its 7 seater counterpart is concerned. Third row split seats are in a 50:50 and 60:40 configuration respectively. There is also lumbar support for the driver seat and all seats come with height adjustable seat belts.

The new Scorpio N will also receive a large 8 inch touchscreen with AdrenoX and Alexa Connectivity. Developed by Bosch, AdrenoX Connect offers over 60 connected features for driver access on both mobile and smart-watches via AdrenoX Connectivity App. The new ScorpioN will also sport a 12-speaker system from Sony with 3D sound staging.

Other interior features will include an electric sun-roof, flat bottom steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, an LED cabin lamp, AC vents with blowers and a transmission tunnel with a propeller shaft from engine to rear differential. There will also be a long list of safety equipment with the new Scorpio N receiving front and rear camera, cruise control, traction control, hill descent control, TPMS, etc.

Powertrain Options

Mahindra Scorpio N will be powered by petrol and diesel engine options. These will include a 2.0 liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine along with a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine. These will either be mated to a 6 speed manual or a 6 speed automatic unit.

Mahindra Scorpio-N which could bridge the gap between Thar and XUV700 in the company lineup, could be slotted in a price range from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs (ex-showroom). It will take on rivals such as Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and even Mahindra XUV700.