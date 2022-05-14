2022 Mahindra Scorpio White Colour Leaks – Production Starts

These are the first undisguised photos of the new 2022 Scorpio – Launch is expected next month

Mahindra released a new teaser for upcoming 2022 Scorpio earlier this week. The 1-minute and 25 seconds teaser feature Amitabh Bachan in voiceover. It also has the background music from Godfather movie, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Mahindra seems to have chosen this particular background track as a representation of dominance and command over the competition. Just like the Godfather had.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Leaks

Now, the first images of the SUV have leaked from production plant. First unit of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio in white colour has rolled off the production line. Upfront, we can see a lot of elements like a new vertical slat grille, replacement of older oval Mahindra logo with newer logo, C-shaped LED DRLs with fog lamps and many more. The double-barrel headlight design is flanked by chrome underlining. Only low beam gets a projector while the high beam gets a reflector.

From the side, new Scorpio gets a slightly raked chrome beltline rising from the C-pillar and through D-pillar and flows into the back. It also gets new wheels which are likely to be 18” in size with wide and high-profile rubber. Body cladding at the side will get silver inserts. It also gets conventional door handles unlike flush-designed handles on XUV700.

At the rear, new Scorpio will get a redesigned side-hinged tailgate. Rear bumper is flatter, unlike previous Scorpio. It gets two reverse lights on either side of the bumper and a chrome strip connecting both of them. There is also a faux skid plate at the rear finished in silver colour like the side cladding insert.

Features and Specifications

New Scorpio is expected to be powered by the tried and tested 2.2L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It might be coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. There are a lot of opinions flying around the internet regarding power output of upcoming Scorpio. Recently, a test mule was spotted showing a power figure of 130 bhp which is identical to the output of Thar diesel variants. But looking at that particular vehicle, it seemed to be one of the base models.

Recently released teaser reveals that the Big Daddy Scorpio is ‘fast, even in slow motion’. This hints to us that the 130 bhp figure spotted on the spied test vehicle might only hold true for base models. While higher variants might get a beefier power figure of 153 bhp or even 183 bhp like we’ve seen on XUV700 powered by the same engine. There is no news regarding a petrol variant of the Scorpio as of yet.

The car is expected to get a host of futuristic and hi-tech features as reflected in the teaser. These include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, steering mounted controls, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control with 3 row AC vents, electrically adjustable seats, and a lot more.

New Scorpio can also get some or all of ADAS features from the XUV700 including lane keep assist, active cruise control and an emergency braking system. In terms of safety, Mahindra is expected to equip the upcoming Scorpio with 6 or 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, hill hold assist, hill descent control, TPMS and a few more.

Mahindra Scorpio will be based on a ladder-frame chassis to be able to tackle both the urban jungle and an actual jungle. 2022 new Scorpio will also get a 4X4 system on select variants to amplify the go-anywhere ability.

Price and Competition

2022 Scorpio will compete with the likes of other D-segment SUVs currently on sale in India like Alcazar, Harrier, Safari, Hector, Hector Plus and Mahindra’s own XUV700. But the main differentiating factor that works in favour of Scorpio is that it will be the only SUV that offers the ruggedness of a ladder-frame chassis and the convenience of a 4X4 system together in one package.

Prices for Big Daddy Scorpio will be revealed very soon by Mahindra. We can expect it to be very aggressively priced as seen with introductory prices of other Mahindra products. The pricing of Scorpio might start from around Rs 12.5 lakh (Ex-Showroom, India). When launched, drivetrain choices and the design choices made by Mahindra will homologate the persona of a ‘Big Daddy SUV’ that they’re trying to market it with.

