2022 Mahindra ScorpioN In XUV700 Colour Options – New Render

2022 Mahindra ScorpioN is expected to be offered in multiple seating configurations

Mahindra recently took the covers off from the new generation model of Scorpio by releasing official images of the upcoming SUV. Rechristened as ‘ScorpioN’, the new-gen Scorpio gets significant updates over its predecessor. The SUV will be making its official debut on June 27.

The homegrown carmaker has started campaigning for the upcoming SUV by releasing a couple of TV commercials for the same. As of now, official images of the SUV are seen donning a green shade. Trial production of the new-gen Scorpio has already started as confirmed by previous spy shots. Official bookings for the SUV will commence on the day of its unveiling while unofficial bookings at dealerships have already begun.

2022 Mahindra ScorpioN In XUV700 Colours – Render

While the exterior design of the SUV looks unmistakably a Scorpio, some distinct highlights lend it a fresh appeal. The new-gen Scorpio has been digitally rendered in six exterior colour options, some of which are on offer with the new XUV700. These are likely to be made available for consumers upon ScorpioN launch. These include Chocolate Brown, Indigo Blue, Ocean Blue, Jungle Green, Cherry Red and Pearl White.

The new Mahindra ScorpioN gets a revised exterior design, especially at the front end which includes a redesigned multi-slatted grille flanked by new dual-pod LED projector headlights on each side with integrated LED DRLs. The front grille also hosts Mahindra’s twin peaks logo at its centre. Front bumper has been reprofiled and houses new fog lamp encasings and a wider air dam with honeycomb mesh patterns.

Side profile of the new Scorpio remains similar to the current model with its boxy silhouette, thanks to upright pillars and a flat roofline. The tall and imposing stance is further amplified by flared-out wheel arches wrapped around by black plastic claddings. That said, the new-gen Scorpio looks more rounded at its edges than its predecessor.

Filling those massive wheel arches are machine-cut alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish that look premium. At its rear, it gets a flat side-hinged tailgate and new LED tail lights inspired by Volvo that run along the D pillars. Rear bumper is sleeker than before and houses a metallic skid plate and a distinctive chrome trim.

Interior Updates & Powertrain Options

While official images of interiors of the cabin are yet to be revealed, recent spy images have revealed a plethora of updates including a new dashboard layout, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone seat upholstery and an electric sunroof. The most significant update is that third-row seats are now forward-facing instead of jump seats offered previously.

Powering the new-gen Scorpio are two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Exact details of the specs of these powertrains will be revealed on June 27. Both engine options will be available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Higher-spec variants will also be offered with an optional 4×4 drivetrain.