2022 Mahindra Thar Facelift Could Be Inspired By This Render?

Currently, second-gen Mahindra Thar is offered in two trims- AX(O) and LX which are priced between Rs 12.78 lakh and Rs 15.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

At this time of the year, Christmas is usually the favour of choice for most people around the world. So keeping things in line with the festivities, Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer, Pratap Bose, wished his followers and Mahindra customers with a special post via his social media account.

It wasn’t surprising that the post features Santa Claus who is seen riding a Thar instead of his trusty sleigh in company with his reindeers. However, on closer inspection, one could see that the Thar shown in this image is a modified render of the compact off-roader which features subtle tweaks to its styling. Could this be the 2022 Mahindra Thar Facelift? Only time will tell.

Is this 2022 Mahindra Thar Facelift render?

No, it is not the render of 2022 Mahindra Thar Facelift. For now, it is just a season’s greeting from Mahindra Design. Yes, it’s a bit different from the Thar that is on sale in the market.

Upfront, the digital illustration shows a sleek curvaceous bumper mounted on Thar instead of a boxy unit seen on the production-spec model. The unit shown in this rendered image could also lead to an improved approach angle. The front fender also flaunts an air scoop which adds a sporty flair to the SUV’s overall design.

The digital illustration portrays a Mahindra Thar with a completely open rooftop. The interesting bit of addition is a triangular roll cage-like structure mounted on top of the cabin which extends to the rear.

In fact, this design illustration looks oddly familiar to an earlier concept of Thar that was previewed during the off-roader’s unveiling back in Aug 2020. Will this model be introduced as a new variant in the Thar lineup can only be confirmed by Mahindra.

Features & Engine Specs on offer

The illustration didn’t throw light inside the cabin of Thar but we expect it to carry forward the same layout and gizmos on offer. This should include features such as a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-function steering wheel, manual AC, power steering, cruise control and a multi-information driver’s display.

Powering Thar are two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre stallion turbo petrol mill. The former kicks out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pushes out 150 bhp and 300 Nm (320 Nm in AT) of peak torque. Both motors can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Power is sent to all four wheels via a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case. As of now, Thar only has one direct rival in the form of Force Gurkha. Mahindra is also reportedly developing a 5-door version of Thar which would lock horns with the upcoming 5-door iterations of Gurkha and Maruti Jimny.