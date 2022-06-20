2022 Mahindra Thar Features – One USB Port Deleted, Black Bumpers, CEAT Tyre

Mahindra Thar has not seen any price revision despite these new updates – Deletion of features

Often regarded as Desi Wrangler, Mahindra Thar has completely resurrected India’s lifestyle off-road vehicles niche. When launched, new gen Thar showed India how desirable an off-roader can actually be. Because before its launch, India had the old Thar, Gurkha and Gypsy. No doubt that these were capable SUVs, winning many awards and off-road events. But they were not equipped with modern tech and safety features.

Come 2020, and Mahindra launched a fully loaded Thar with all modern features and a 4 star safety rating from Global NCAP. This resulted in huge demand for Thar. The older Thar never managed to get any close to the sales and demand of current Thar. Mahindra has about 40-50k pending orders for the new Thar. This huge demand comes at a time when there is a parts shortage, and huge increase in cost of raw materials and transportation.

Mahindra Thar Features Update 2022

To counter this, many manufacturers have been forced to reduce the features list, helping in cost-cutting. Mahindra too has updated the features list of 2022 Thar. The most obvious one that’s easily visible at first glance, are the black bumpers.

Earlier, Thar used to get a contrasting silver shade on its front and rear bumpers in the middle. Now the whole bumper, both at front and rear, is completely unpainted. This shaves off some costs for Mahindra and also saves them precious production time and manpower.

At the time of launch, Mahindra had partnered with CEAT to offer Thar with Czar AT (All-Terrain) tyres. A few weeks after launch, Mahindra changed the tyres to MRF Wanderer AT tyres. And now, Thar tyres have been changed once again. The new 2022 Thar batches that have arrived at dealer showrooms are wearing Ceat CrossDrive AT tyres.

Other changes are confined to the interiors of 2022 Mahindra Thar. It now only gets one USB charger at front while it used to get two chargers before. Another feature deletion is lumbar support adjust knob for front seats. None of these are deal-breakers and don’t rob anything from the overall experience. Hat tip to automotive enthusiasts Neelesh / Thar Whatsapp Group for the update.

Pricing & Competition

When Mahindra launched the new Thar in 2020, it was a complete revolution in the adventure, lifestyle or even off-roading genre. It had features like power windows, ABS, internally adjustable ORVMs and manually dimming IRVMs, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, speakers, 2-Din music system and more.

Heck, it even got plastic door trims instead of a piece of cardboard riveted to the door panel. These were “Features” on the Thar because earlier lifestyle vehicles didn’t get any of these. Right now, Thar only has one competitor in the form of Force Gurkha. But it is not very well sorted on the inside and as a package.

Thar is a far superior offering and costs lower than the Gurkha too. With practicality in mind, Mahindra is developing a 5-door Thar. Force is getting a 5-door Gurkha too and so is the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.