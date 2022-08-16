2022 Maruti Alto K10 LXI Base Variant Walkaround – Arrives At Dealer

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold via the company’s Arena outlets – Launch will take place on 18th Aug

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a much loved and high in demand car in India for the past 22 years. It has been a family favourite with over 4.32 million (43.2 lakh) customers and continues to hold its own in its segment finding a position reasonably high up on the list of best selling cars in the country.

Maruti Suzuki now gears up for launch of the next gen Alto K10 on 18th August 2022. It has been opened for bookings at Rs 11,000 and will go on sale across all Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms in the country. In its brand new avatar, the K10 gets a completely new design and features while its powertrain is also updated. As on date it is only to be offered with a petrol engine though the company could introduce a CNG option later.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 LXI Base Variant Walkaround

Alto K10 will be offered in variants of Standard (STD), LXi, VXi and VXi+. Exterior colour options have also been detailed and include Solid White, Granite Grey, Silky White, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold.

Alto K10’s exterior design updates include a new single piece grille, halogen headlamps, steel wheels and squared off tail lamps along with redesigned bumpers. The interiors will be more spacious thanks to the extended wheelbase while it will receive some added comfort features and technology upgrades as well. Below is the first look walkaround of the new Alto K10 base variant, credit to Car Point Hindi.

The cabin is seen in an all-black colour scheme. In the top variant, new Alto K10 gets four power windows with power window buttons on its dashboard, remote key, electric adjustable ORVMs and manual air conditioning. It also sports an all-black dashboard layout with a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital instrument cluster. Safety will also be enhanced with rear parking sensors, dual front airbags and ABS, each of which will be offered across all variants as standard.

Positioned on the company’s signature Heartect platform, that also spawns the Celerio, Maruti WagonR, Maruti S-Presso, the new Alto K10 grows in dimensions over its current Alto 800 counterpart. The new K10 will stand 3,530mm long, 1,490mm wide and 1,520 mm tall. It gets a 2,380mm long wheelbase, thus making it 85mm longer and 45 mm taller and wheelbase extended by 20mm over the Alto 800. It will also receive boot space of 177 liters while ground clearance is at 160mm.

Maruti Alto K10 – Engine Specs

The 2022 Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0 liter K Series petrol engine mated to a 5 speed manual and 5 speed AMT. This engine generates 67 hp power and 89 Nm torque and comes in with start/stop technology.

Once launched, the Alto K10 will find very little competition in its segment except for the Renault Kwid. It would have also given the Hyundai Santro some serious competition but that model has now been discontinued. The Alto 800 is currently being sold in a price range from Rs 3.39-5.03 lakh, ex-sh. The new Alto K10 could be priced marginally higher, probably going up to Rs 5.50 lakh for the top spec variant.