2022 Maruti Alto K10 Variants Wise Features – New TVC Revealed

New gen Maruti Alto K10 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-sh

Maruti has just brought back the Alto K10 to its portfolio. The previous gen model was discontinued around a couple of years ago, just around the time when industry was upgrading to BS6 emission norms.

Being an entry-level product, Maruti will be placing it in its ARENA dealerships. Like most ARENA products, Alto K10 follows its typical variant nomenclature map too. Overall, Maruti will be selling Alto K10 in 4 major trims, namely Standard, LXi, VXi and VXi+. VXi and VXi+ trims will also get an AMT option. Interestingly, there is no ZXi trim on offer, which usually is the range topping variant in most ARENA models. Let’s have a look at what all each trim has to offer.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Standard and LXI

The entry level Standard trim is priced at INR 3.99 lakhs and gets some basic features like a digital speedometer, cabin air filter, steel wheels with center cap, driver and co-driver sun visors. On the safety front, Standard trim gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, engine immobilizer, front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters.

Next in line is K10’s LXi trim which has been priced at INR 4.82 lakhs. Apart from the features of Standard trim, LXi gets body coloured bumpers, a power steering and an air conditioner with heater.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 VXi

While Standard and LXi trims are more focused on cost competitiveness, VXi trim gets some creature comfort features too. VXi variant’s highlights include Front power window, Smart Play dock audio system with Bluetooth, AUX and USB port, 2 speakers, speed sensing auto door lock, central locking and internally adjustable ORVMs.

The model also gets indicators for fuel consumption, Distance to Empty and gear-shifts. Visually too, the VXi trim looks a little more appealing, thanks to its full wheel covers, body colored outside door handles and a roof antenna. Maruti has priced the VXi trim at INR 4.99 lakhs for the Manual Transmission version. In case customers want to opt for an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission), they can get the same by paying INR 5.49 lakhs.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 VXi+

Alto K10’s top of the line trim happens to be VXi+, which has been priced at INR 5.33 lakhs (for Manual Transmission version). The variant’s feature list further expands as it gets remote keyless entry, SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4 speakers, Steering mounted Audio controls, rear parcel tray and silver interior accents. Customers opting for the AMT option, need to shell out an additional 50K, which takes the price of the trim to INR 5.83 lakhs. Take a look at the official TVC below.

New Alto K10 has been built on Suzuki’s Heartect platform which also underpins multiple other Maruti models in India. K10 draws power from a 1 litre K10C Dual-Jet VVT motor which can dish out 65 bhp and 89 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include a standard 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. Fuel efficiency figures for the manual variant stands at 24.39 km/l and 24.9 km/l for the AMT version. Alto K10 will majorly compete with Renault Kwid and other entry-level Maruti models like Alto, S-Presso and WagonR.