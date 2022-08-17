2022 Maruti Alto K10 VXI+ Mid Variant – First Look Walkaround

All new Maruti Alto K10 is getting ready for India launch – Ahead of that, the small car has been fully revealed

Folks at Maruti are going to have a busy month ahead. There are at least 2 confirmed launches planned in the coming days. First is the launch of new Alto K10 tomorrow, on 18th Aug and then is the launch of their new flagship – Grand Vitara SUV.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 VXI+ Mid Variant

The new gen model is based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform, which underpins the majority of Maruti’s current portfolio. Overall styling of the hatch looks a lot more mature than its predecessor.

Even in terms of dimensions, new Alto has grown in proportions. Ahead of its launch, 2022 Maruti Alto K10 VXI+ Mid Variant has been fully detailed in a walkaround video by Power Racer.

Interiors of 2022 Alto come along with a complete make-over. It gets an all new interior design, including a new dashboard and usage of new trim materials. Mid and Top-end trims feature a touchscreen infotainment setup, power windows, and much more.

A small bump in pricing is expected, thanks to the additional creature comfort features the new model will pack in. Competition of Alto K10 will come from Renault Kwid 1 liter.

Powertrain Details

Maruti will only offer the new gen Alto with K10 option while the Alto 800 will continue as it is. 2022 Alto K10 is powered by a new natural aspirated K10 C 1 litre petrol engine. This engine churns out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. To provide convenience, a 5-speed AMT option is also on offer, apart from the standard 5-speed MT gearbox.

Speaking about Alto, it has been one of the best selling models in the Indian car market. It was introduced in the market in 2000 and since its debut, it has clocked sales of more than 43 lakh units.

Over the last 2 decades, we have seen 2 different generation models, one which was launched in 2000 and the second gen model which made its debut in 2012. We are discounting mid-life facelifts as those will push up the number significantly. However for quick reference, we did come across a mid-life update on the Alto earlier in 2019.