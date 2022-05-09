2022 Maruti Alto New Gen Production Trial Likely To Start In June

New-gen Alto will continue to rival other popular entry-level hatchbacks such as Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid

For many years, Maruti Suzuki Alto has consistently ranked in the list of bestselling cars in the country. It was launched in the year 2000 and received a generation update in 2012. With its compact profile, attractive design, optimal mileage and affordable pricing, Alto has remained a popular entry-level car.

To ensure it maintains its supremacy, Maruti will be launching the new-gen Alto this year. Sources tell Rushlane that the trial production of new gen Maruti Alto is expected to start towards the end of June 2022. Launch is likely to take place in the July / August period – just before the start of festive season. This will be perfect timing, as that is the period which sees huge sales.

2022 Alto new-gen design

Based on sightings of test mules, the new Alto appears to be longer, wider and taller. It also gets a more muscular profile, which is in line with evolving consumer expectations. There’s a growing preference for SUV-style cars even in the entry-level segment. It explains the design format used for cars like S-Presso and recently launched Tata Punch. New Alto seems to be following the same strategy, albeit in a relatively toned-down manner.

It is likely that the new Alto will get an updated headlamp cluster, front and rear bumper, fog lamp housing and rear taillights. LED DRLs could also be on offer. On the inside, updates could include a new semi-digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard and upholstery could also be updated. In terms of comfort, new Alto will have more space for all passengers.

New Alto engine and specs

Current-gen Alto is powered by a 796 cc motor that churns out 47 hp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. This unit is likely to be continued with new-gen Alto. CNG variant of Alto generates 40 hp and 60 Nm. Fuel efficiency is 22.05 kmpl for petrol and 31.59 km/kg for CNG.

It is possible that Maruti may introduce a top-spec variant of next-gen Alto equipped with a new 1.0-litre K10C naturally aspirated motor. This has been introduced with all-new Celerio. It makes 66 hp and 89 Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS). Prices of the new 2022 Alto are expected to be in a similar range as current Alto.

New Alto will be based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform. Other cars like Dzire, WagorR, S-Presso and Swift are also based on Heartect platform. Being lighter, yet sturdier, Heartect platform will ensure more agile handling and improved safety for new Alto. It may also increase fuel efficiency of the 2022 Alto.

The latest version of Heartect has been used for all-new Celerio. It has resulted in a gain of 55mm in width and 10mm in wheelbase. Similar improvements could be available for new-gen Alto as well. Safety features on-board new Alto are expected to be largely the same as current model. Alto safety kit includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensor, immobilizer, collapsible steering column, speed alert system and seat belt reminder.