2022 Maruti Alto Spied Next To Hyundai i10 – Looks Taller

2022 is going to be a busy year for Maruti – They have many new cars planned for launch in India

We have already seen multiple Maruti test mules undergoing testing on Indian roads. These are new gen Baleno, new gen Brezza and new gen Alto. The former two have already leaked in production guise. Only the new gen Alto has not leaked yet. It continues to be on test. Latest spy shots are credit to Kar DIY, who has managed to capture the 2022 Maruti Alto test mule along with Hyundai i10 small car.

2022 Maruti Alto Updates

Visually, the 2022 Alto looks way larger than the model which is currently on sale. Maruti’s designers have tried to bring in a SUVish feel to the overall profile of the entry-level hatchback. This could also be the reason why the new Alto is looking taller than Hyundai i10 in the spy video. Earlier, Renault too had employed a similar strategy with the Kwid which had worked in favour of the French automaker. Maruti might want to recreate the success which Kwid had initially achieved.

The 2022 Alto will be built on the latest generation Suzuki Heartect platform, which should help the car to deliver better fuel efficiency and weigh relatively lesser. Speculation also suggests that due to similarity in its design with the S-Presso, Maruti might plan on using multiple components from the S-Presso on the 2022 Alto.

Thanks to its extremely vast range in the entry-level segment, Maruti is known to share components in their cars. Reports suggest that with the new gen model, Alto will be offering a larger cabin for the occupants. The interiors shall feature a revised dashboard layout along with additional creature comfort features. Top of the line trim could be getting features like key less entry, touchscreen infotainment unit and a semi digital instrument console.

As of now, details of the powertrain of the 2022 Alto haven’t been revealed. It is likely that Maruti will continue to use same tried and tested, 3 cylinder 796cc petrol motor which will come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The powertrain combination shall be able to churn out 47 bhp and 69 Nm of max torque.

Maruti might also plan on brining back the 1 litre K-10 engine for the 2022 Alto. The 1 litre motor currently does duty in multiple other Maruti models, and hence, it won’t lead to a massive R&D investment on Maruti’s end.

Power output figures of this engine should be around 67 bhp and 90 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will mostly include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). Maruti would also be keen on brining a CNG version of the 2022 Alto, however it might get launched a little later.

2022 Alto Launch and Pricing

Post its launch (expected in second half of 2022), the new gen Alto will be competing with the likes of Datsun Redi-go and Renault Kwid. Historically, Alto has dominated its segment and has consistently featured in the best selling car lists. With the new model, Maruti would want to bring back stronger sales numbers in the entry level car segment and improve its overall market share.

The current generation’s base model starts at INR 3.15 lakhs and the top of the line trim costs INR 4.82 lakhs (ex-showroom prices). With the new model coming in, it is fair to expect that Maruti will be charging a pricing premium for this new generation model.